Publish date:
How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack vs. Louisville Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC opponents match up when the NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for NC State vs. Louisville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-6.5
56
NC State and Louisville Stats
- The Wolf Pack average 32.0 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals surrender per outing (27.0).
- This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).
- The Cardinals have averaged 15.0 more points scored this season (31.7) than the Wolf Pack have allowed (16.7).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (8) this season.
NC State Players to Watch
- Devin Leary has thrown for 1,844 yards (263.4 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Zonovan Knight's team-high 519 rushing yards (74.1 per game) have come on 90 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 438 yards (62.6 per game) on 86 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 106 yards (15.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- Emeka Emezie's 452 receiving yards (64.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with one touchdown.
- Thayer Thomas has put up a 383-yard season so far (54.7 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.
- Devin Carter has hauled in 19 grabs for 323 yards (46.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Micale Cunningham leads Louisville with 1,683 passing yards (240.4 ypg) on 130-of-205 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 480 rushing yards (68.6 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground.
- This season Jalen Mitchell has racked up 424 yards (60.6 per game) on 96 carries with three touchdowns.
- Marshon Ford's team-leading 313 receiving yards (44.7 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jordan Watkins has put up a 294-yard season so far (42.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes.
- Tyler Harrell's eight catches have turned into 272 yards (38.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Louisville at NC State
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)