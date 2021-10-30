Oct 23, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents match up when the NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Betting Information for NC State vs. Louisville

Favorite Spread Total NC State -6.5 56

NC State and Louisville Stats

The Wolf Pack average 32.0 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals surrender per outing (27.0).

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).

The Cardinals have averaged 15.0 more points scored this season (31.7) than the Wolf Pack have allowed (16.7).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (8) this season.

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,844 yards (263.4 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight's team-high 519 rushing yards (74.1 per game) have come on 90 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 438 yards (62.6 per game) on 86 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 106 yards (15.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Emeka Emezie's 452 receiving yards (64.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with one touchdown.

Thayer Thomas has put up a 383-yard season so far (54.7 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.

Devin Carter has hauled in 19 grabs for 323 yards (46.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham leads Louisville with 1,683 passing yards (240.4 ypg) on 130-of-205 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 480 rushing yards (68.6 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground.

This season Jalen Mitchell has racked up 424 yards (60.6 per game) on 96 carries with three touchdowns.

Marshon Ford's team-leading 313 receiving yards (44.7 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.

Jordan Watkins has put up a 294-yard season so far (42.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes.

Tyler Harrell's eight catches have turned into 272 yards (38.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

