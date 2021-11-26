Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-0 ACC) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 0-0 ACC) square off on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Betting Information for NC State vs. North Carolina

Favorite Spread Total NC State -6.5 62

NC State and North Carolina Stats

The Wolf Pack average 33.0 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per contest the Tar Heels give up.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Tar Heels have forced (14).

The Tar Heels, on average, are scoring 18.3 more points per game this season (37.0) than the Wolf Pack are allowing (18.7).

The Tar Heels have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 14 takeaways .

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary has thrown for 3,186 yards (289.6 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 65.8% of his passes and collecting 31 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Zonovan Knight, has carried the ball 131 times for 684 yards (62.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has piled up 573 yards (52.1 per game) on 124 carries with five touchdowns, while also grabbing 27 passes for 240 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Emeka Emezie's 690 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 55 receptions and four touchdowns.

Devin Carter has racked up 556 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes this year.

Thayer Thomas' 47 grabs have yielded 548 yards (49.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell has thrown for 2,704 yards (245.8 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 727 yards (66.1 ypg) on 152 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ty Chandler, has carried the ball 167 times for 1,004 yards (91.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 13 passes for 208 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' 1,198 receiving yards (108.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 90 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Antoine Green has put together a 528-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes.

Emery Simmons' 11 catches this season have resulted in 243 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.