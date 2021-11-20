Nov 13, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) leaps to avoid the tackle of Louisville Cardinals linebacker Yasir Abdullah (22) during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 NC State Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC showdown versus the Syracuse Orange (5-5, 0-0 ACC) at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch NC State vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Betting Information for NC State vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total NC State -11.5 50

NC State and Syracuse Stats

This year, the Wolf Pack score 7.8 more points per game (32.2) than the Orange allow (24.4).

This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

The Orange, on average, score 7.9 more points (26.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (18.9).

The Orange have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary has thrown for 2,883 yards (288.3 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing 29 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight's team-high 647 rushing yards (64.7 per game) have come on 123 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has racked up 112 carries for 523 yards (52.3 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 26 passes for 213 yards (21.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Emeka Emezie's team-leading 683 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) have come on 54 receptions with four touchdowns.

Devin Carter has recorded 498 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.

Thayer Thomas' 43 catches have netted him 468 yards (46.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,165 yards (116.5 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 51.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 713 yards (71.3 ypg) on 140 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Sean Tucker has carried the ball 220 times for a team-high 1,362 yards (136.2 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 17 passes for 239 yards (23.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 297 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 29 receptions and one touchdown.

Damien Alford's 11 grabs this season have resulted in 224 yards (22.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

