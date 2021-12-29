Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs for 17 yards and a first down against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Holiday Bowl will feature the NC State Wolf Pack squaring off against the UCLA Bruins on December 28, 2021, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch NC State vs. UCLA

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Petco Park

Betting Information for NC State vs. UCLA

Favorite Spread Total NC State -2.5 60.5

NC State and UCLA Stats

The Wolf Pack score 33.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Bruins surrender per outing (26.8).

This year, the Wolf Pack have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (19).

The Bruins have averaged 16.8 more points scored this year (36.5) than the Wolf Pack have allowed (19.7).

The Bruins have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (15).

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary has thrown for 3,433 yards (286.1 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 35 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 753 yards (62.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has taken 135 carries for 636 yards (53.0 per game) and five touchdowns, while also catching 28 passes for 240 yards (20.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Emeka Emezie's 802 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 60 receptions with six touchdowns.

Thayer Thomas has hauled in 51 passes for 596 yards (49.7 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Devin Carter's 31 grabs have yielded 556 yards (46.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 2,409 yards (200.8 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 611 rushing yards (50.9 ypg) on 130 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 202 times for a team-high 1,137 yards (94.8 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 197 yards (16.4 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has rushed for 616 yards (51.3 per game) on 102 carries with seven touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' team-high 739 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has reeled in 42 passes for 725 yards (60.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Chase Cota's 18 catches this season have resulted in 286 yards (23.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

