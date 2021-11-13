NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC opponents meet when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 21 NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Truist Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Truist Field
Wake Forest and NC State Stats
- The Demon Deacons rack up 28.7 more points per game (44.7) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.0).
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (10).
- The Wolf Pack have scored 31.1 points per game this season, 3.4 more than the Demon Deacons have given up.
- This year the Wolf Pack have seven turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (18).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 2,867 passing yards (318.6 ypg) on 187-of-300 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 286 rushing yards (31.8 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.
- Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 533 yards (59.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Justice Ellison has taken 77 carries for 421 yards (46.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Jaquarii Roberson's 848 receiving yards (94.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 50 receptions and eight touchdowns.
- A.T. Perry has racked up 845 receiving yards (93.9 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes this year.
- Taylor Morin's 25 grabs have netted him 371 yards (41.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.
NC State Players to Watch
- Devin Leary leads NC State with 2,475 passing yards (275.0 ypg) on 210-of-318 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Zonovan Knight's team-high 617 rushing yards (68.6 per game) have come on 119 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 487 yards (54.1 per game) on 104 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 201 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Emeka Emezie's team-high 550 receiving yards (61.1 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Thayer Thomas has reeled in 38 passes for 403 yards (44.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Devin Carter's 23 grabs this season have resulted in 366 yards (40.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Wake Forest Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Army
W 70-56
Away
10/30/2021
Duke
W 45-7
Home
11/6/2021
North Carolina
L 58-55
Away
11/13/2021
NC State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Clemson
-
Away
11/27/2021
Boston College
-
Away
NC State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Miami
L 31-30
Away
10/30/2021
Louisville
W 28-13
Home
11/6/2021
Florida State
W 28-14
Away
11/13/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
11/20/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
11/26/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
