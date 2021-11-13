NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC opponents meet when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 21 NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Truist Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State

    Wake Forest and NC State Stats

    • The Demon Deacons rack up 28.7 more points per game (44.7) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.0).
    • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (10).
    • The Wolf Pack have scored 31.1 points per game this season, 3.4 more than the Demon Deacons have given up.
    • This year the Wolf Pack have seven turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (18).

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 2,867 passing yards (318.6 ypg) on 187-of-300 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 286 rushing yards (31.8 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.
    • Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 533 yards (59.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Justice Ellison has taken 77 carries for 421 yards (46.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jaquarii Roberson's 848 receiving yards (94.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 50 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • A.T. Perry has racked up 845 receiving yards (93.9 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes this year.
    • Taylor Morin's 25 grabs have netted him 371 yards (41.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Devin Leary leads NC State with 2,475 passing yards (275.0 ypg) on 210-of-318 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Zonovan Knight's team-high 617 rushing yards (68.6 per game) have come on 119 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 487 yards (54.1 per game) on 104 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 201 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Emeka Emezie's team-high 550 receiving yards (61.1 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Thayer Thomas has reeled in 38 passes for 403 yards (44.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Devin Carter's 23 grabs this season have resulted in 366 yards (40.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Wake Forest Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Army

    W 70-56

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Duke

    W 45-7

    Home

    11/6/2021

    North Carolina

    L 58-55

    Away

    11/13/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    NC State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Miami

    L 31-30

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Louisville

    W 28-13

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Florida State

    W 28-14

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    NC State at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) runs the ball against Navy Midshipmen safety Rayuan Lane (18) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Notre Dame vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Devin Darrington (26) runs against the Brigham Young Cougars in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Virginia vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) celebrates with offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) and wide receiver Tyson Morris (19) after scoring a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arkansas vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Wake Forest vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is tackled for a loss by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    LSU vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball as Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Daniel Green (22) makes the tackle during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy