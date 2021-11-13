NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents meet when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 21 NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Truist Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Truist Field

Wake Forest and NC State Stats

The Demon Deacons rack up 28.7 more points per game (44.7) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.0).

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (10).

The Wolf Pack have scored 31.1 points per game this season, 3.4 more than the Demon Deacons have given up.

This year the Wolf Pack have seven turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (18).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 2,867 passing yards (318.6 ypg) on 187-of-300 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 286 rushing yards (31.8 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 533 yards (59.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has taken 77 carries for 421 yards (46.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson's 848 receiving yards (94.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 50 receptions and eight touchdowns.

A.T. Perry has racked up 845 receiving yards (93.9 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes this year.

Taylor Morin's 25 grabs have netted him 371 yards (41.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary leads NC State with 2,475 passing yards (275.0 ypg) on 210-of-318 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight's team-high 617 rushing yards (68.6 per game) have come on 119 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 487 yards (54.1 per game) on 104 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 201 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Emeka Emezie's team-high 550 receiving yards (61.1 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with two touchdowns.

Thayer Thomas has reeled in 38 passes for 403 yards (44.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Devin Carter's 23 grabs this season have resulted in 366 yards (40.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Army W 70-56 Away 10/30/2021 Duke W 45-7 Home 11/6/2021 North Carolina L 58-55 Away 11/13/2021 NC State - Home 11/20/2021 Clemson - Away 11/27/2021 Boston College - Away

NC State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Miami L 31-30 Away 10/30/2021 Louisville W 28-13 Home 11/6/2021 Florida State W 28-14 Away 11/13/2021 Wake Forest - Away 11/20/2021 Syracuse - Home 11/26/2021 North Carolina - Home

