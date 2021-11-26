Nebraska vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) reaches for the end zone just short of a touchdown and is downed by Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens (47) as defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) pursues during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) have home advantage in a Big Ten clash versus the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nebraska vs. Iowa

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -1 41

Nebraska and Iowa Stats

The Cornhuskers put up 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes give up (16.9).

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (25).

The Hawkeyes have averaged 3.3 more points scored this year (25.5) than the Cornhuskers have allowed (22.2).

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 2,867 passing yards (260.6 ypg), completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 512 yards (46.5 ypg) on 131 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

This season Rahmir Johnson has racked up 112 carries for 495 yards (45.0 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 197 yards (17.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Samori Toure's 829 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 39 receptions and five touchdowns.

Austin Allen has put together a 547-yard season so far (49.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.

Omar Manning has hauled in 26 receptions for 339 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has 1,430 passing yards (130.0 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Tyler Goodson's team-high 945 rushing yards (85.9 per game) have come on 215 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 217 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has racked up 190 yards (17.3 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Sam LaPorta's 425 receiving yards (38.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and two touchdowns.

Keagan Johnson has totaled 328 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.

Nico Ragaini's 25 grabs have netted him 307 yards (27.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.