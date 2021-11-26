Nebraska vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) reaches for the end zone just short of a touchdown and is downed by Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens (47) as defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) pursues during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) reaches for the end zone just short of a touchdown and is downed by Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens (47) as defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) pursues during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) have home advantage in a Big Ten clash versus the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nebraska vs. Iowa

    Nebraska vs Iowa Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nebraska

    -1

    41

    Nebraska and Iowa Stats

    • The Cornhuskers put up 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes give up (16.9).
    • The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (25).
    • The Hawkeyes have averaged 3.3 more points scored this year (25.5) than the Cornhuskers have allowed (22.2).
    • The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 2,867 passing yards (260.6 ypg), completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 512 yards (46.5 ypg) on 131 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Rahmir Johnson has racked up 112 carries for 495 yards (45.0 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 197 yards (17.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Samori Toure's 829 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 39 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Austin Allen has put together a 547-yard season so far (49.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.
    • Omar Manning has hauled in 26 receptions for 339 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras has 1,430 passing yards (130.0 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Goodson's team-high 945 rushing yards (85.9 per game) have come on 215 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 217 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has racked up 190 yards (17.3 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.
    • Sam LaPorta's 425 receiving yards (38.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Keagan Johnson has totaled 328 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.
    • Nico Ragaini's 25 grabs have netted him 307 yards (27.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Iowa at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    1:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17218843
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) reaches for the end zone just short of a touchdown and is downed by Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens (47) as defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) pursues during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nebraska vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Marvin Scott III (21) scores a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers to tie the game 28-28 in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) looks to throw against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico

    30 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    30 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Virginia at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Wooden (4) is tackled by Boise State Broncos cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho (14) and linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy