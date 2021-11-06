Purdue Boilermakers defenders bring down Ohio State Buckeyes running back Mike Weber (25) during the second quarter of a NCAA college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -14.5 67.5

Ohio State and Nebraska Stats

This year, the Buckeyes put up 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (20.3).

The Buckeyes have six giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have 10 takeaways .

The Cornhuskers, on average, score 10.6 more points (29.9) than the Buckeyes allow (19.3).

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (14).

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud has 2,270 passing yards (283.8 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 67.1% of his passes and throwing 23 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 845 yards (105.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 175 yards (21.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Miyan Williams has rushed for 314 yards (39.3 per game) on 43 carries with two touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson's team-high 687 receiving yards (85.9 yards per game) have come on 43 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has racked up 648 receiving yards (81.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes this year.

Chris Olave's 35 catches are good enough for 562 yards (70.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez leads Nebraska with 2,268 passing yards (252.0 ypg) on 150-of-240 passing with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 438 rushing yards (48.7 ypg) on 104 carries while scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.

This season Rahmir Johnson has racked up 433 yards (48.1 per game) on 96 carries with four touchdowns, while also grabbing 14 passes for 187 yards (20.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Samori Toure's 566 receiving yards (62.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and three touchdowns.

Austin Allen has put together a 371-yard season so far (41.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes.

Omar Manning's 22 grabs this season have resulted in 304 yards (33.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

