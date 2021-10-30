Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) and Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) have home advantage in a Big Ten showdown versus the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -7.5 53.5

Nebraska and Purdue Stats

The Cornhuskers rack up 30.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (16.3).

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Boilermakers have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (22.1) as the Cornhuskers have allowed (19.4).

This season the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (10).

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez has thrown for 1,999 yards (249.9 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 420 yards (52.5 ypg) on 94 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

This season Rahmir Johnson has rushed for 381 yards (47.6 per game) on 83 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 175 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Samori Toure's 519 receiving yards (64.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and three touchdowns.

Austin Allen has put up a 343-yard season so far (42.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.

Omar Manning's 18 catches have netted him 229 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell has 1,318 passing yards (188.3 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 69.8% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

King Doerue has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 289 yards (41.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Downing has piled up 137 yards (19.6 per game) on 40 attempts.

David Bell's 712 receiving yards (101.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with four touchdowns.

Payne Durham has racked up 336 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.

Milton Wright's 25 receptions this season have resulted in 275 yards (39.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

