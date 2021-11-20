Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) is congratulated by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Cameron Martinez (10) after sacking Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021. Osu21neb Bjp 491

The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium, in a battle of Big Ten foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin and Nebraska Stats

The Badgers rack up 26.2 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (20.9).

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (12).

The Cornhuskers, on average, are scoring 14.0 more points per game this season (28.6) than the Badgers are allowing (14.6).

This season the Cornhuskers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (19).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has 1,505 passing yards (150.5 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Braelon Allen's team-high 834 rushing yards (83.4 per game) have come on 118 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Chez Mellusi has rushed for 815 yards (81.5 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.

Danny Davis III's 418 receiving yards (41.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with two touchdowns.

Kendric Pryor has reeled in 24 passes for 328 yards (32.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jake Ferguson has hauled in 31 grabs for 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 2,516 passing yards (251.6 ypg), completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 489 yards (48.9 ypg) on 122 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rahmir Johnson, has carried the ball 112 times for 495 yards (49.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards (19.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Samori Toure's 716 receiving yards (71.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with four touchdowns.

Austin Allen has grabbed 29 passes for 404 yards (40.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Omar Manning's 25 receptions have yielded 330 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Iowa W 27-7 Home 11/6/2021 Rutgers W 52-3 Away 11/13/2021 Northwestern W 35-7 Home 11/20/2021 Nebraska - Home 11/27/2021 Minnesota - Away

Nebraska Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Minnesota L 30-23 Away 10/30/2021 Purdue L 28-23 Home 11/6/2021 Ohio State L 26-17 Home 11/20/2021 Wisconsin - Away 11/26/2021 Iowa - Home

