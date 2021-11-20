Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) is congratulated by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Cameron Martinez (10) after sacking Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021. Osu21neb Bjp 491

    The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium, in a battle of Big Ten foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

    Wisconsin and Nebraska Stats

    • The Badgers rack up 26.2 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (20.9).
    • This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (12).
    • The Cornhuskers, on average, are scoring 14.0 more points per game this season (28.6) than the Badgers are allowing (14.6).
    • This season the Cornhuskers have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (19).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Graham Mertz has 1,505 passing yards (150.5 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Braelon Allen's team-high 834 rushing yards (83.4 per game) have come on 118 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chez Mellusi has rushed for 815 yards (81.5 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Danny Davis III's 418 receiving yards (41.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Kendric Pryor has reeled in 24 passes for 328 yards (32.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jake Ferguson has hauled in 31 grabs for 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 2,516 passing yards (251.6 ypg), completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 489 yards (48.9 ypg) on 122 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Rahmir Johnson, has carried the ball 112 times for 495 yards (49.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards (19.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Samori Toure's 716 receiving yards (71.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Austin Allen has grabbed 29 passes for 404 yards (40.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Omar Manning's 25 receptions have yielded 330 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Wisconsin Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Iowa

    W 27-7

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Rutgers

    W 52-3

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Northwestern

    W 35-7

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    Nebraska Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Minnesota

    L 30-23

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Purdue

    L 28-23

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Ohio State

    L 26-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Nebraska at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
