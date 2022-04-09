How to Watch Nebraska Red-White Spring Game

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska plays its annual Red-White spring game on Saturday as it looks to finally turn the corner in 2022

Nebraska had one of the most heartbreaking seasons ever last year. The Cornhuskers went 3-9, but they lost all their games by nine points or less.

How to Watch the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Five of those losses were against ranked teams and they were in every single one of them.

Scott Frost has been given the vote of confidence, but he needs to get the Cornhuskers wins if he wants to stay as head coach.

It was a frustrating year for the Cornhuskers but they have to be happy that they were competitive in every game.

The 2022 season is one of hope for Nebraska but it will once again be tested as it plays against Oklahoma and also at Michigan in the middle of November.

The Cornhuskers will have their chances to impress this year and are hoping they can get back to the top of the Big Ten West.

They pay their first five games at home this year and need to get off to a good start if they want to have a better 2022 season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Nebraska Red-White Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars Stream

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Seattle Mariners Kyle Seager
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Twins

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
PIRATES
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

Cal Baptist at Air Force Stream

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Nebraska Red-White Spring Game

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Syracuse in Women's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Belinda Bencic
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Charleston Open, Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at 76ers

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy