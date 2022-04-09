How to Watch Nebraska Red-White Spring Game

Nebraska plays its annual Red-White spring game on Saturday as it looks to finally turn the corner in 2022

Nebraska had one of the most heartbreaking seasons ever last year. The Cornhuskers went 3-9, but they lost all their games by nine points or less.

How to Watch the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Five of those losses were against ranked teams and they were in every single one of them.

Scott Frost has been given the vote of confidence, but he needs to get the Cornhuskers wins if he wants to stay as head coach.

It was a frustrating year for the Cornhuskers but they have to be happy that they were competitive in every game.

The 2022 season is one of hope for Nebraska but it will once again be tested as it plays against Oklahoma and also at Michigan in the middle of November.

The Cornhuskers will have their chances to impress this year and are hoping they can get back to the top of the Big Ten West.

They pay their first five games at home this year and need to get off to a good start if they want to have a better 2022 season.

Regional restrictions may apply.