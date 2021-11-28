How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack at Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nevada looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Saturday night when it visits Colorado State.
    Nevada started the season 7-2 and was in position to win its division in the Mountain West, but two straight losses have derailed those plans. Now the Wolf Pack are just trying to finish the year off with a win.

    The Wolf Pack will be playing in a bowl, but if they can beat Colorado State on Saturday they can finish the regular season with an 8-4 record.

    To get to that eighth win, they need to beat a Rams team that has lost five straight.

    Despite the long losing streak the Rams have been competitive but have come up short. They have played Utah State and Boise State tough in two of their better games of the year.

    Saturday, they will have to play well again to keep up with a Nevada team that has shown they can score. 

    The Rams have been a pesky team and would love nothing better than finish the season off with a big upset of Nevada on Saturday evening.

