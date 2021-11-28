Nevada vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 0-0 MWC) take on a fellow MWC opponent when they visit the Colorado State Rams (3-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Nevada

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
    Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Nevada and Colorado State Stats

    • This year, the Wolf Pack average 9.2 more points per game (35.3) than the Rams give up (26.1).
    • The Wolf Pack have nine giveaways this season, while the Rams have 12 takeaways .
    • The Wolf Pack defense has allowed 25.7 points per game this year, about the same as the 24.9 the Rams have scored.
    • This year the Rams have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (21).

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong leads Nevada with 3,898 passing yards (354.4 ypg) on 350-of-502 passing with 32 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • Toa Taua has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 635 yards (57.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 34 catches for 242 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devonte Lee has piled up 71 carries for 189 yards (17.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' 1,012 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 75 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Cole Turner has totaled 672 receiving yards (61.1 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, reeling in 60 passes this year.
    • Melquan Stovall's 52 grabs have netted him 608 yards (55.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • Todd Centeio has thrown for 2,773 yards (252.1 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 60.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 447 yards (40.6 ypg) on 120 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • David Bailey has carried the ball 190 times for a team-high 738 yards (67.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • Trey McBride's 1,008 receiving yards (91.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 84 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Dante Wright has recorded 511 receiving yards (46.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes this year.
    • Ty McCullouch's 23 receptions have netted him 408 yards (37.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Nevada Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    San Jose State

    W 27-24

    Home

    11/13/2021

    San Diego State

    L 23-21

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Air Force

    L 41-39

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    Colorado State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Wyoming

    L 31-17

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Air Force

    L 35-21

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawaii

    L 50-45

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Nevada at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

