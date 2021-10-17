Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety JL Skinner (0) knocks Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) out of bounds during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) will face each other on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mackay Stadium, in a clash of MWC foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Hawaii

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Mackay Stadium

Betting Information for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -14 61.5

Nevada and Hawaii Stats

The Wolf Pack rack up 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.0).

The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .

The Rainbow Warriors have scored 27.8 points per game this season, 3.0 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.

This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (7).

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has 1,595 passing yards (319.0 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 69.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 44 times for 307 yards (61.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 13 passes for 91 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has racked up 133 yards (26.6 per game) on 40 carries with three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' 304 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 22 receptions and one touchdown.

Melquan Stovall has put up a 294-yard season so far (58.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes.

Justin Lockhart's 16 receptions are good enough for 235 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,410 yards (235.0 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 54.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 195 rushing yards (32.5 ypg) on 59 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Dae Dae Hunter has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 384 yards (64.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 143 yards (23.8 per game).

This season Dedrick Parson has racked up 35 carries for 203 yards (33.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Nick Mardner's team-leading 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.

Calvin Turner Jr. has put together a 401-yard season so far (66.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes.

Jared Smart's 10 catches have netted him 189 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

