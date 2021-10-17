    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety JL Skinner (0) knocks Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) out of bounds during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety JL Skinner (0) knocks Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) out of bounds during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) will face each other on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mackay Stadium, in a clash of MWC foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. Hawaii

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Mackay Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nevada vs. Hawaii

    Nevada vs Hawaii Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nevada

    -14

    61.5

    Nevada and Hawaii Stats

    • The Wolf Pack rack up 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.0).
    • The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .
    • The Rainbow Warriors have scored 27.8 points per game this season, 3.0 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.
    • This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (7).

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong has 1,595 passing yards (319.0 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 69.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 44 times for 307 yards (61.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 13 passes for 91 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devonte Lee has racked up 133 yards (26.6 per game) on 40 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' 304 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 22 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Melquan Stovall has put up a 294-yard season so far (58.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes.
    • Justin Lockhart's 16 receptions are good enough for 235 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,410 yards (235.0 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 54.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 195 rushing yards (32.5 ypg) on 59 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Dae Dae Hunter has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 384 yards (64.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 143 yards (23.8 per game).
    • This season Dedrick Parson has racked up 35 carries for 203 yards (33.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Nick Mardner's team-leading 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Calvin Turner Jr. has put together a 401-yard season so far (66.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes.
    • Jared Smart's 10 catches have netted him 189 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Hawaii at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    39 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    44 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    16 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy