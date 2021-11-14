Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Kaegun Williams (26) carries the ball on a kickoff return against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (8-1, 0-0 MWC) will face a familiar foe as they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, in a MWC battle. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

San Diego State and Nevada Stats

The Aztecs rack up 28.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (24.3).

This year, the Aztecs have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (19).

The Wolf Pack, on average, are scoring 19.7 more points per game this year (36.4) than the Aztecs are allowing (16.7).

This season the Wolf Pack have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (15).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Lucas Johnson has thrown for 625 yards (69.4 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 60.6% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 178 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 35 carries.

Greg Bell has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 743 yards (82.6 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Chance Bell has rushed for 206 yards (22.9 per game) on 40 carries with three touchdowns.

Daniel Bellinger's team-high 257 receiving yards (28.6 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Elijah Kothe has collected 179 receiving yards (19.9 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes this year.

Jesse Matthews' 17 catches have yielded 151 yards (16.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong leads Nevada with 3,197 passing yards (355.2 ypg) on 289-of-410 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Toa Taua's team-high 527 rushing yards (58.6 per game) have come on 101 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 29 catches for 207 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has taken 68 carries for 191 yards (21.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' team-leading 726 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) have come on 55 receptions with five touchdowns.

Cole Turner has put together a 618-yard season so far (68.7 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, reeling in 55 passes.

Melquan Stovall's 46 grabs have netted him 535 yards (59.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

San Diego State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Air Force W 20-14 Away 10/30/2021 Fresno State L 30-20 Home 11/6/2021 Hawaii W 17-10 Away 11/13/2021 Nevada - Home 11/19/2021 UNLV - Away 11/26/2021 Boise State - Home

Nevada Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Fresno State L 34-32 Away 10/29/2021 UNLV W 51-20 Home 11/6/2021 San Jose State W 27-24 Home 11/13/2021 San Diego State - Away 11/19/2021 Air Force - Home 11/27/2021 Colorado State - Away

