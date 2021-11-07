Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) gestures after a run during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) gestures after a run during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) meet a fellow MWC opponent when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Mackay Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nevada vs. San Jose State

    Nevada vs San Jose State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nevada

    -10.5

    55.5

    Nevada and San Jose State Stats

    • This year, the Wolf Pack score 15 more points per game (37.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.6).
    • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Spartans have forced (7).
    • The Spartans have averaged 3.3 fewer points per game this year (21.1) than the Wolf Pack have allowed (24.4).
    • This season the Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 16 turnovers.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong leads Nevada with 2,883 passing yards (360.4 ypg) on 253-of-356 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • Toa Taua has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 470 yards (58.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 164 yards (20.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devonte Lee has collected 169 yards (21.1 per game) on 60 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' 648 receiving yards (81 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Cole Turner has reeled in 49 passes for 571 yards (71.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
    • Melquan Stovall has hauled in 39 receptions for 458 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • Nick Starkel has thrown for 992 yards (110.2 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Nevens' team-high 583 rushing yards (64.8 per game) have come on 131 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Nick Nash has piled up 53 carries for 338 yards (37.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 634 receiving yards (70.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Hamilton has reeled in 24 passes for 357 yards (39.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Charles Ross' 25 catches are good enough for 305 yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    San Jose State at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17065713
    College Football

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Hawaii

    2 minutes ago
    Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Hawaii vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Kaegun Williams (26) carries the ball on a kickoff return against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Diego State vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy