How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) meet a fellow MWC opponent when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Mackay Stadium
Betting Information for Nevada vs. San Jose State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-10.5
55.5
Nevada and San Jose State Stats
- This year, the Wolf Pack score 15 more points per game (37.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.6).
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Spartans have forced (7).
- The Spartans have averaged 3.3 fewer points per game this year (21.1) than the Wolf Pack have allowed (24.4).
- This season the Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 16 turnovers.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Carson Strong leads Nevada with 2,883 passing yards (360.4 ypg) on 253-of-356 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- Toa Taua has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 470 yards (58.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 164 yards (20.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Devonte Lee has collected 169 yards (21.1 per game) on 60 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Romeo Doubs' 648 receiving yards (81 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Cole Turner has reeled in 49 passes for 571 yards (71.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
- Melquan Stovall has hauled in 39 receptions for 458 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Nick Starkel has thrown for 992 yards (110.2 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Tyler Nevens' team-high 583 rushing yards (64.8 per game) have come on 131 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Nick Nash has piled up 53 carries for 338 yards (37.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 634 receiving yards (70.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Hamilton has reeled in 24 passes for 357 yards (39.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Charles Ross' 25 catches are good enough for 305 yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.
