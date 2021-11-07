Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) gestures after a run during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) meet a fellow MWC opponent when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Mackay Stadium

Betting Information for Nevada vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -10.5 55.5

Nevada and San Jose State Stats

This year, the Wolf Pack score 15 more points per game (37.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.6).

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Spartans have forced (7).

The Spartans have averaged 3.3 fewer points per game this year (21.1) than the Wolf Pack have allowed (24.4).

This season the Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 16 turnovers.

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong leads Nevada with 2,883 passing yards (360.4 ypg) on 253-of-356 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Toa Taua has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 470 yards (58.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 164 yards (20.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has collected 169 yards (21.1 per game) on 60 attempts with three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' 648 receiving yards (81 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with four touchdowns.

Cole Turner has reeled in 49 passes for 571 yards (71.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Melquan Stovall has hauled in 39 receptions for 458 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Nick Starkel has thrown for 992 yards (110.2 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Tyler Nevens' team-high 583 rushing yards (64.8 per game) have come on 131 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Nash has piled up 53 carries for 338 yards (37.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 634 receiving yards (70.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Hamilton has reeled in 24 passes for 357 yards (39.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Charles Ross' 25 catches are good enough for 305 yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

