Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to throw a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) will do battle with a fellow MWC team when they welcome in the UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Nevada vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -20.5 58

Nevada and UNLV Stats

This year, the Wolf Pack score just 1.8 more points per game (35.7) than the Rebels allow (33.9).

The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .

The average points scored by the Rebels this season, 19.6, is 5.4 fewer than the 25.0 the Wolf Pack have given up per game.

The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has 2,466 passing yards (352.3 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing 20 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Toa Taua has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 453 yards (64.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 123 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has piled up 54 carries for 166 yards (23.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' 590 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with three touchdowns.

Cole Turner has racked up 508 receiving yards (72.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes this year.

Melquan Stovall's 30 catches have turned into 368 yards (52.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

UNLV Players to Watch

Cameron Friel has 859 passing yards (122.7 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Charles Williams, has carried the ball 145 times for 719 yards (102.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught six passes for 109 yards (15.6 per game).

This season Doug Brumfield has collected 109 yards (15.6 per game) on 19 carries with two touchdowns.

Kyle Willams' team-leading 324 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions.

Steve Jenkins has collected 287 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes this year.

Tyleek Collins' six receptions this season have resulted in 109 yards (15.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

