How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack at Fresno State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nevada takes on Fresno State in a Saturday night college football showdown between two top quarterbacks.
    Author:

    Nevada is 4-1 in its last five weeks. The Wolf Pack have taken down Hawaii, New Mexico State, Boise State and Idaho State by more than 10 points. Their lone loss came at the hands of Kansas State, which beat them 38-17.

    Fresno State is also 4-1 in its last five matchups. The Bulldogs beat Wyoming 17-0, UNLV 38-30, UCLA 40-37 and Cal Poly 63-10. Their sole loss in the last five was to Hawaii 27-24, a team that Nevada beat.

    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 23rd, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    You can live stream Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Fresno State Bulldogs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Carson Strong, Nevada's quarterback and projected NFL Draft pick, has 1,990 yards this year. He is averaging 331 yards per game with 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions as he leads the Wolf Pack.

    His leading receiver has 403 yards and has caught four of the 16 of his touchdowns.

    Fresno State has a quality quarterback of its own. Jake Haener has 2,326 yards with 20 touchdowns on the season and six interceptions. Ronnie Rivers also leads the Bulldogs' run game with 113 rushes for 493 yards and three touchdowns.

    The spread is favored in the way of the Bulldogs. Fresno is currently at -3 to win. The Over/Under is set at 63, projecting the final score to be 33-30.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Nevada Wolf Pack at Fresno State Bulldogs

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

