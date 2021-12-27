Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Quick Lane Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Quick Lane Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Quick Lane Bowl will feature the Western Michigan Broncos squaring off against the Nevada Wolf Pack on December 27, 2021, starting at 11:00 AM ET. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Nevada

    Western Michigan and Nevada Stats

    • The Broncos rack up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.4).
    • This year, the Broncos have 15 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (26).
    • The Wolf Pack have averaged 8.1 more points this season (36.7) than the Broncos have allowed (28.6).
    • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (12).

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 3,115 passing yards (259.6 ypg) on 222-of-349 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • Sean Tyler's team-high 1,004 rushing yards (83.7 per game) have come on 164 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season La'Darius Jefferson has collected 836 yards (69.7 per game) on 185 attempts with 10 touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's 1,247 receiving yards (103.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 90 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Hall has put together a 756-yard season so far (63.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes.
    • Corey Crooms' 42 grabs have turned into 690 yards (57.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong has thrown for 4,186 yards (348.8 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 70% of his passes and tossing 36 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Toa Taua has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 704 yards (58.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 37 catches for 273 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devonte Lee has collected 246 yards (20.5 per game) on 78 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' team-high 1,109 receiving yards (92.4 yards per game) have come on 80 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Cole Turner has caught 62 passes for 677 yards (56.4 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.
    • Tory Horton's 52 catches have yielded 659 yards (54.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Western Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Akron

    W 45-40

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    L 22-21

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 42-21

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    Nevada Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    San Diego State

    L 23-21

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Air Force

    L 41-39

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Colorado State

    W 52-10

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
