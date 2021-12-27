Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Quick Lane Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/27/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Quick Lane Bowl will feature the Western Michigan Broncos squaring off against the Nevada Wolf Pack on December 27, 2021, starting at 11:00 AM ET. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ford Field

Western Michigan and Nevada Stats

The Broncos rack up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.4).

This year, the Broncos have 15 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (26).

The Wolf Pack have averaged 8.1 more points this season (36.7) than the Broncos have allowed (28.6).

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (12).

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 3,115 passing yards (259.6 ypg) on 222-of-349 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Sean Tyler's team-high 1,004 rushing yards (83.7 per game) have come on 164 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.

This season La'Darius Jefferson has collected 836 yards (69.7 per game) on 185 attempts with 10 touchdowns.

Skyy Moore's 1,247 receiving yards (103.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 90 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Jaylen Hall has put together a 756-yard season so far (63.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes.

Corey Crooms' 42 grabs have turned into 690 yards (57.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has thrown for 4,186 yards (348.8 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 70% of his passes and tossing 36 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Toa Taua has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 704 yards (58.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 37 catches for 273 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has collected 246 yards (20.5 per game) on 78 carries with four touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' team-high 1,109 receiving yards (92.4 yards per game) have come on 80 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Cole Turner has caught 62 passes for 677 yards (56.4 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Tory Horton's 52 catches have yielded 659 yards (54.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Western Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Akron W 45-40 Home 11/16/2021 Eastern Michigan L 22-21 Away 11/23/2021 Northern Illinois W 42-21 Away 12/27/2021 Nevada - Home

Nevada Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 San Diego State L 23-21 Away 11/19/2021 Air Force L 41-39 Home 11/27/2021 Colorado State W 52-10 Away 12/27/2021 Western Michigan - Away

