    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch The New Era Pinstripe Bowl Maryland vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Former ACC opponents meet in the Bronx, as Maryland takes on Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday.
    Maryland and Virginia Tech spent a decade together in the ACC but haven't played each other since the Terrapins left for the Big Ten in 2014. 

    That changes Wednesday when the two teams meet in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The winning team gets to chalk up 2021 as a winning season, with both sides entering the game at 6-6.

    How to Watch the New Era Pinstripe Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Maryland vs. Virginia Tech on fuboTV:

    The Terrapins began the season 4-0 then faced a tough schedule down the stretch. They closed the season on a high note, beating Rutgers 40-16.

    Running Maryland's offense is redshirt sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. In his first full season as a starter. Tagovailoa completed 68.4% of his passes for 3,595 yards and 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. 

    Virginia Tech closed the season strong, winning three of its last five games. That included a 29-24 win over in-state rival Virginia in the regular-season finale to become bowl eligible. 

    The Hokies were the fourth-ranked defense in the ACC this year allowing just 22.9 points per game. Junior cornerback Jermaine Waller was tied for the conference lead in interceptions with four.

    Which of these mid-Atlantic teams comes away with the win in the Bronx? Tune in Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. ET to find out. 

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:15
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Chance Black (28) returns a ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
