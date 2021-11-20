Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 CAA) host a CAA battle against the Maine Black Bears (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Maine

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Wildcat Stadium

Betting Information for New Hampshire vs. Maine

Favorite Spread Total New Hampshire -1.5 46.5

New Hampshire and Maine Stats

The Wildcats put up 16.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer than the Black Bears give up per contest (27.7).

The Wildcats have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Bears.

The average points scored by the Black Bears this season, 24.2, is 5.1 fewer than the 29.3 the Wildcats have given up per game.

This season the Black Bears have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Wildcats' takeaways (0).

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Bret Edwards has 1,317 passing yards (131.7 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Carlos Washington Jr. has carried the ball 108 times for a team-high 446 yards (44.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Laube has racked up 68 carries for 401 yards (40.1 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Brian Espanet's 411 receiving yards (41.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 31 receptions and six touchdowns.

Sean Coyne has recorded 307 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes this year.

Kyle Lepkowski's 25 catches are good enough for 297 yards (29.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Maine Players to Watch

Derek Robertson has 1,506 passing yards (150.6 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.8% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Freddie Brock's team-high 630 rushing yards (63.0 per game) have come on 123 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Barnwell has taken 93 carries for 403 yards (40.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 33 receptions and two touchdowns.

Devin Young has put together a 530-yard season so far (53.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes.

Shawn Bowman's 20 grabs have netted him 233 yards (23.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

