Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Maine Black Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 CAA) host a CAA battle against the Maine Black Bears (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Maine

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Wildcat Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for New Hampshire vs. Maine

    New Hampshire vs Maine Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    New Hampshire

    -1.5

    46.5

    New Hampshire and Maine Stats

    • The Wildcats put up 16.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer than the Black Bears give up per contest (27.7).
    • The Wildcats have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Bears.
    • The average points scored by the Black Bears this season, 24.2, is 5.1 fewer than the 29.3 the Wildcats have given up per game.
    • This season the Black Bears have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Wildcats' takeaways (0).

    New Hampshire Players to Watch

    • Bret Edwards has 1,317 passing yards (131.7 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Carlos Washington Jr. has carried the ball 108 times for a team-high 446 yards (44.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Dylan Laube has racked up 68 carries for 401 yards (40.1 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Brian Espanet's 411 receiving yards (41.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 31 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Sean Coyne has recorded 307 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes this year.
    • Kyle Lepkowski's 25 catches are good enough for 297 yards (29.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Maine Players to Watch

    • Derek Robertson has 1,506 passing yards (150.6 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.8% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Freddie Brock's team-high 630 rushing yards (63.0 per game) have come on 123 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Barnwell has taken 93 carries for 403 yards (40.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 33 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Devin Young has put together a 530-yard season so far (53.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes.
    • Shawn Bowman's 20 grabs have netted him 233 yards (23.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Maine at New Hampshire

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay (1) hands off to running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Montana State at Montana

    2 minutes ago
    james madison football
    College Football

    How to Watch Towson at James Madison

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17159383
    College Football

    How to Watch Illinois at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) in action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) runs the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Calin Criner (4) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Montana State vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Towson vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    James Madison vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) hands the ball off to running back Chase Brown (2) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Montana vs. Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy