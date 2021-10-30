Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 CAA) will clash with a fellow CAA squad when they welcome in the Richmond Spiders (2-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Richmond

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Wildcat Stadium

New Hampshire and Richmond Stats

The Wildcats average just 1.0 fewer point per game (18.7) than the Spiders give up (19.7).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Spiders have forced a turnover (1) this season.

The Wildcats have allowed their opponents an average of 30.0 points per game this season, 11.4 more than the 18.6 the Spiders have put on the board per contest.

The Spiders have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Bret Edwards has thrown for 926 yards (132.3 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Carlos Washington Jr.'s team-high 396 rushing yards (56.6 per game) have come on 86 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Laube has rushed for 378 yards (54.0 per game) on 60 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 162 yards (23.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Sean Coyne's 273 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Brian Espanet has put up a 263-yard season so far (37.6 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes.

Kyle Lepkowski has hauled in 15 grabs for 189 yards (27.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso has thrown for 864 yards (123.4 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 162 rushing yards (23.1 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 67 times for 358 yards (51.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Aaron Dykes has rushed for 310 yards (44.3 per game) on 79 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 133 yards (19.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Leroy Henley's 258 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Isaac Brown has collected 231 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.

Jasiah Williams' 22 grabs have netted him 226 yards (32.3 ypg).

