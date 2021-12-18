How to Watch PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State

Bowl season continues on Saturday with six games, including UTEP taking on Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl.

The PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl will take place on Saturday, pitting 7-5 UTEP against 9-3 Fresno State.

How to Watch the PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

After going 3-5 last season, Dana Dimel's Miners went 7-5 this season, with quarterback Gavin Hardison throwing for nearly 3,000 yards in the regular season with 16 touchdowns and 12 picks. Jacob Cowing caught 67 passes for 1,330 yards and seven scores.

As for Fresno State, the Bulldogs went 9-3 under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who left for the Washington job following the regular season. Lee Marks will be coaching the team in the New Mexico Bowl.

Quarterback Jake Haener threw for 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns this season, throwing just nine picks. 11 of those touchdowns went to Jalen Cropper.

UTEP is playing in its first bowl game since 2014, when it lost in the New Mexico Bowl. It also appeared in this game in 2010. Fresno State returns to a bowl game for the first time since a 2018 win in the Las Vegas Bowl and will play in its first New Mexico Bowl since 2009.

