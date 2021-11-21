Oct 23, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Aaron Dumas (22) scores a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC showdown versus the New Mexico Lobos (3-7, 0-0 MWC) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State and New Mexico Stats

This year, the Broncos rack up just 2.8 more points per game (29.7) than the Lobos surrender (26.9).

The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Lobos have 12 takeaways .

The Lobos have averaged 6.5 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Broncos have allowed (20.1).

The Lobos have 16 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 21 takeaways .

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 2,712 passing yards (271.2 ypg) on 220-of-339 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, George Holani, has carried the ball 85 times for 385 yards (38.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has collected 321 yards (32.1 per game) on 95 carries with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 23 passes for 213 yards (21.3 per game).

Khalil Shakir's team-leading 927 receiving yards (92.7 yards per game) have come on 64 receptions with five touchdowns.

Octavius Evans has collected 397 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes this year.

Stefan Cobbs has hauled in 28 catches for 381 yards (38.1 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson has 1,054 passing yards (105.4 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Aaron Dumas' team-high 622 rushing yards (62.2 per game) have come on 121 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Bobby Cole has racked up 351 yards (35.1 per game) on 85 attempts with two touchdowns.

Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (22.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.

Emmanuel Logan-Green has reeled in 14 passes for 155 yards (15.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Trace Bruckler's 11 grabs have netted him 155 yards (15.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Colorado State W 28-19 Away 11/6/2021 Fresno State W 40-14 Away 11/12/2021 Wyoming W 23-13 Home 11/20/2021 New Mexico - Home 11/26/2021 San Diego State - Away

New Mexico Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Wyoming W 14-3 Away 11/6/2021 UNLV L 31-17 Home 11/13/2021 Fresno State L 34-7 Away 11/20/2021 Boise State - Away 11/26/2021 Utah State - Home

