The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) and New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State and New Mexico Stats

This year, the Bulldogs put up 6.8 more points per game (32.9) than the Lobos surrender (26.1).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (11) this season.

The Lobos have averaged 8.4 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs have allowed (22.7).

The Lobos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener leads Fresno State with 3,167 passing yards (316.7 ypg) on 252-of-382 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Ronnie Rivers' team-high 652 rushing yards (65.2 per game) have come on 128 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 28 catches for 268 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has collected 505 yards (50.5 per game) on 85 attempts with four touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper's 710 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has put together a 666-yard season so far (66.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes.

Keric Wheatfall has hauled in 33 catches for 537 yards (53.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson has thrown for 1,054 yards (117.1 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Aaron Dumas' team-high 479 rushing yards (53.2 per game) have come on 98 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 357 yards (39.7 per game) on 84 carries with two touchdowns.

Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (25.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.

Emmanuel Logan-Green has put up a 155-yard season so far (17.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.

Kyle Jarvis' nine catches have yielded 145 yards (16.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Fresno State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Nevada W 34-32 Home 10/30/2021 San Diego State W 30-20 Away 11/6/2021 Boise State L 40-14 Home 11/13/2021 New Mexico - Home 11/25/2021 San Jose State - Away

New Mexico Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Colorado State L 36-7 Home 10/23/2021 Wyoming W 14-3 Away 11/6/2021 UNLV L 31-17 Home 11/13/2021 Fresno State - Away 11/20/2021 Boise State - Away 11/26/2021 Utah State - Home

