Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; New Mexico Lobos quarterback Isaiah Chavez (6) runs against Wyoming Cowboys cornerback C.J. Coldon (21) during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; New Mexico Lobos quarterback Isaiah Chavez (6) runs against Wyoming Cowboys cornerback C.J. Coldon (21) during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) and New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fresno State and New Mexico Stats

    • This year, the Bulldogs put up 6.8 more points per game (32.9) than the Lobos surrender (26.1).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (11) this season.
    • The Lobos have averaged 8.4 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs have allowed (22.7).
    • The Lobos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Jake Haener leads Fresno State with 3,167 passing yards (316.7 ypg) on 252-of-382 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
    • Ronnie Rivers' team-high 652 rushing yards (65.2 per game) have come on 128 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 28 catches for 268 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Jordan Mims has collected 505 yards (50.5 per game) on 85 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Jalen Cropper's 710 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
    • Josh Kelly has put together a 666-yard season so far (66.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes.
    • Keric Wheatfall has hauled in 33 catches for 537 yards (53.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Terry Wilson has thrown for 1,054 yards (117.1 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Aaron Dumas' team-high 479 rushing yards (53.2 per game) have come on 98 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 357 yards (39.7 per game) on 84 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (25.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.
    • Emmanuel Logan-Green has put up a 155-yard season so far (17.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.
    • Kyle Jarvis' nine catches have yielded 145 yards (16.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Fresno State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Nevada

    W 34-32

    Home

    10/30/2021

    San Diego State

    W 30-20

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Boise State

    L 40-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    New Mexico Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Colorado State

    L 36-7

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Wyoming

    W 14-3

    Away

    11/6/2021

    UNLV

    L 31-17

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    New Mexico at Fresno State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17135229
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Stars

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17134664
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Cavaliers

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Football

    How to Watch Troy at Butler

    1 minute ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal vs. UNLV

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) dives for a touchdown over USC Trojans safety Xavion Alford (29) in the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arizona State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) passes over Army Black Knights defensive lineman Chris Frey (99) during the second half at Globe Life Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) celebrates with Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Mike Wright (5) after a touchdown during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) passes the ball as Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy