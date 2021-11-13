Publish date:
How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) and New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Fresno State and New Mexico Stats
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 6.8 more points per game (32.9) than the Lobos surrender (26.1).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- The Lobos have averaged 8.4 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs have allowed (22.7).
- The Lobos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Jake Haener leads Fresno State with 3,167 passing yards (316.7 ypg) on 252-of-382 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
- Ronnie Rivers' team-high 652 rushing yards (65.2 per game) have come on 128 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 28 catches for 268 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jordan Mims has collected 505 yards (50.5 per game) on 85 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Jalen Cropper's 710 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
- Josh Kelly has put together a 666-yard season so far (66.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes.
- Keric Wheatfall has hauled in 33 catches for 537 yards (53.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson has thrown for 1,054 yards (117.1 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Aaron Dumas' team-high 479 rushing yards (53.2 per game) have come on 98 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 357 yards (39.7 per game) on 84 carries with two touchdowns.
- Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (25.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.
- Emmanuel Logan-Green has put up a 155-yard season so far (17.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.
- Kyle Jarvis' nine catches have yielded 145 yards (16.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
Fresno State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Nevada
W 34-32
Home
10/30/2021
San Diego State
W 30-20
Away
11/6/2021
Boise State
L 40-14
Home
11/13/2021
New Mexico
-
Home
11/25/2021
San Jose State
-
Away
New Mexico Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Colorado State
L 36-7
Home
10/23/2021
Wyoming
W 14-3
Away
11/6/2021
UNLV
L 31-17
Home
11/13/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Boise State
-
Away
11/26/2021
Utah State
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
New Mexico at Fresno State
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)