Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) looks to make a throw against the Utah State Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) host a MWC clash against the UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium

Dreamstyle Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New Mexico vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total New Mexico -1.5 45

New Mexico and UNLV Stats

The Lobos rack up 14 points per game, 22 fewer than the Rebels allow per matchup (36).

This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).

The Rebels have averaged 5.9 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Lobos have allowed (25.5).

The Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (9).

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson has 1,054 passing yards (131.8 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 83 times for 387 yards (48.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 281 yards (35.1 per game) on 79 carries with one touchdown.

Luke Wysong's 225 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions.

Emmanuel Logan-Green has put up a 155-yard season so far (19.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.

Kyle Jarvis' nine grabs have turned into 145 yards (18.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

UNLV Players to Watch

Cameron Friel leads UNLV with 1,142 passing yards (142.8 ypg) on 100-of-155 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Charles Williams, has carried the ball 162 times for 749 yards (93.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 125 receiving yards (15.6 per game) on seven catches.

This season Doug Brumfield has collected 109 yards (13.6 per game) on 19 carries with two touchdowns.

Steve Jenkins' 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with four touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has recorded 384 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 30 passes this year.

Regional restrictions apply.