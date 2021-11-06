Publish date:
How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. UNLV Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) host a MWC clash against the UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New Mexico vs. UNLV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
New Mexico
-1.5
45
New Mexico and UNLV Stats
- The Lobos rack up 14 points per game, 22 fewer than the Rebels allow per matchup (36).
- This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).
- The Rebels have averaged 5.9 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Lobos have allowed (25.5).
- The Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (9).
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson has 1,054 passing yards (131.8 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 83 times for 387 yards (48.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Bobby Cole has rushed for 281 yards (35.1 per game) on 79 carries with one touchdown.
- Luke Wysong's 225 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions.
- Emmanuel Logan-Green has put up a 155-yard season so far (19.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.
- Kyle Jarvis' nine grabs have turned into 145 yards (18.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Cameron Friel leads UNLV with 1,142 passing yards (142.8 ypg) on 100-of-155 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Charles Williams, has carried the ball 162 times for 749 yards (93.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 125 receiving yards (15.6 per game) on seven catches.
- This season Doug Brumfield has collected 109 yards (13.6 per game) on 19 carries with two touchdowns.
- Steve Jenkins' 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Kyle Willams has recorded 384 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 30 passes this year.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
UNLV at New Mexico
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)