New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC team when they go to the New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium

Betting Information for Utah State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -16.5 48

Utah State and New Mexico Stats

The Aggies put up 4.1 more points per game (31.9) than the Lobos surrender (27.8).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Lobos' takeaways (13).

The Aggies have allowed an average of 27.8 points per game, 15.4 more than the 12.4 the Lobos have scored.

This season the Lobos have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Aggies' takeaways (16).

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has 2,930 passing yards (266.4 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 686 yards (62.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Elelyon Noa has rushed for 517 yards (47.0 per game) on 118 carries with four touchdowns.

Deven Thompkins' 1,508 receiving yards (137.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 82 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Brandon Bowling has collected 555 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes this year.

Derek Wright has hauled in 35 receptions for 549 yards (49.9 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (95.8 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 136 times for a team-high 658 yards (59.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Bobby Cole has racked up 360 yards (32.7 per game) on 88 attempts with two touchdowns.

Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (20.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.

Trace Bruckler has caught 12 passes for 171 yards (15.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emmanuel Logan-Green's 14 grabs have yielded 155 yards (14.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

