New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC team when they go to the New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Utah State vs. New Mexico

    Utah State

    -16.5

    48

    Utah State and New Mexico Stats

    • The Aggies put up 4.1 more points per game (31.9) than the Lobos surrender (27.8).
    • This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Lobos' takeaways (13).
    • The Aggies have allowed an average of 27.8 points per game, 15.4 more than the 12.4 the Lobos have scored.
    • This season the Lobos have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Aggies' takeaways (16).

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Logan Bonner has 2,930 passing yards (266.4 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 686 yards (62.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elelyon Noa has rushed for 517 yards (47.0 per game) on 118 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Deven Thompkins' 1,508 receiving yards (137.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 82 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Brandon Bowling has collected 555 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes this year.
    • Derek Wright has hauled in 35 receptions for 549 yards (49.9 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (95.8 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 136 times for a team-high 658 yards (59.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Bobby Cole has racked up 360 yards (32.7 per game) on 88 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (20.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.
    • Trace Bruckler has caught 12 passes for 171 yards (15.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Emmanuel Logan-Green's 14 grabs have yielded 155 yards (14.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Utah State at New Mexico

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
