New Mexico vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC team when they go to the New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
Betting Information for Utah State vs. New Mexico
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah State
-16.5
48
Utah State and New Mexico Stats
- The Aggies put up 4.1 more points per game (31.9) than the Lobos surrender (27.8).
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Lobos' takeaways (13).
- The Aggies have allowed an average of 27.8 points per game, 15.4 more than the 12.4 the Lobos have scored.
- This season the Lobos have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Aggies' takeaways (16).
Utah State Players to Watch
- Logan Bonner has 2,930 passing yards (266.4 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 686 yards (62.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Elelyon Noa has rushed for 517 yards (47.0 per game) on 118 carries with four touchdowns.
- Deven Thompkins' 1,508 receiving yards (137.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 82 receptions with nine touchdowns.
- Brandon Bowling has collected 555 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes this year.
- Derek Wright has hauled in 35 receptions for 549 yards (49.9 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 1,054 passing yards (95.8 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 136 times for a team-high 658 yards (59.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Bobby Cole has racked up 360 yards (32.7 per game) on 88 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Luke Wysong's 226 receiving yards (20.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions.
- Trace Bruckler has caught 12 passes for 171 yards (15.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Emmanuel Logan-Green's 14 grabs have yielded 155 yards (14.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
