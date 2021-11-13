Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch New Mexico State Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) visit the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. New Mexico State

    Alabama and New Mexico State Stats

    • The Crimson Tide average 43.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the Aggies allow per outing (38.1).
    • The Crimson Tide have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 15 takeaways .
    • The Aggies have put an average of 23.1 points per game on the board this season, 3.2 more than the 19.9 the Crimson Tide have surrendered.
    • This year the Aggies have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (15).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young has 2,748 passing yards (305.3 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 69.5% of his passes and throwing 28 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 154 times for 721 yards (80.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 19 passes for 169 yards (18.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Roydell Williams has rushed for 273 yards (30.3 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jameson Williams' 870 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 45 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has put up a 667-yard season so far (74.1 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 61 passes.
    • Slade Bolden's 22 grabs have turned into 211 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Jonah Johnson leads New Mexico State with 1,972 passing yards (219.1 ypg) on 196-of-341 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 112 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 98 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Juwuan Price has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 465 yards (51.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 149 yards (16.6 per game).
    • This season O'Maury Samuels has piled up 65 carries for 224 yards (24.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jared Wyatt's 480 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has put together a 467-yard season so far (51.9 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes.
    • Andre Bodison's 25 catches this season have resulted in 262 yards (29.1 ypg).

    Alabama Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 49-9

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Tennessee

    W 52-24

    Home

    11/6/2021

    LSU

    W 20-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    New Mexico State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Nevada

    L 55-28

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Hawaii

    L 48-34

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Utah State

    L 35-13

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    New Mexico State at Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
