The New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) visit the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama and New Mexico State Stats

The Crimson Tide average 43.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the Aggies allow per outing (38.1).

The Crimson Tide have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 15 takeaways .

The Aggies have put an average of 23.1 points per game on the board this season, 3.2 more than the 19.9 the Crimson Tide have surrendered.

This year the Aggies have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (15).

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young has 2,748 passing yards (305.3 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 69.5% of his passes and throwing 28 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 154 times for 721 yards (80.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 19 passes for 169 yards (18.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Roydell Williams has rushed for 273 yards (30.3 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Jameson Williams' 870 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 45 receptions and seven touchdowns.

John Metchie has put up a 667-yard season so far (74.1 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 61 passes.

Slade Bolden's 22 grabs have turned into 211 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Jonah Johnson leads New Mexico State with 1,972 passing yards (219.1 ypg) on 196-of-341 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 112 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 98 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Juwuan Price has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 465 yards (51.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 149 yards (16.6 per game).

This season O'Maury Samuels has piled up 65 carries for 224 yards (24.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Jared Wyatt's 480 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has put together a 467-yard season so far (51.9 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes.

Andre Bodison's 25 catches this season have resulted in 262 yards (29.1 ypg).

Alabama Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Mississippi State W 49-9 Away 10/23/2021 Tennessee W 52-24 Home 11/6/2021 LSU W 20-14 Home 11/13/2021 New Mexico State - Home 11/20/2021 Arkansas - Home 11/27/2021 Auburn - Away

New Mexico State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Nevada L 55-28 Away 10/24/2021 Hawaii L 48-34 Away 11/6/2021 Utah State L 35-13 Home 11/13/2021 Alabama - Away 11/20/2021 Kentucky - Away 11/27/2021 UMass - Home

