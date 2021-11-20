Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) and defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay (97) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) and New Mexico State Aggies (1-9) will clash on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Kroger Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Kroger Field

Kentucky and New Mexico State Stats

The Wildcats rack up 29.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Aggies surrender per outing (40.2).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (16).

The Wildcats have allowed 22.8 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 21.1 the Aggies have scored.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has thrown for 2,025 yards (202.5 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 263 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 74 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Christopher Rodriguez Jr., has carried the ball 173 times for 1,031 yards (103.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has piled up 70 carries for 340 yards (34.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 886 receiving yards (88.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 77 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Josh Ali has racked up 389 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 30 passes this year.

Izayah Cummings' 13 receptions have netted him 182 yards (18.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Jonah Johnson has 2,101 passing yards (210.1 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 58% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 117 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 112 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Juwuan Price, has carried the ball 99 times for 463 yards (46.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 21 passes for 152 yards (15.2 per game).

This season O'Maury Samuels has rushed for 224 yards (22.4 per game) on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Jared Wyatt's 486 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has put up a 467-yard season so far (46.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes.

Andre Bodison's 26 grabs have netted him 281 yards (28.1 ypg).

Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Mississippi State L 31-17 Away 11/6/2021 Tennessee L 45-42 Home 11/13/2021 Vanderbilt W 34-17 Away 11/20/2021 New Mexico State - Home 11/27/2021 Louisville - Away

New Mexico State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Hawaii L 48-34 Away 11/6/2021 Utah State L 35-13 Home 11/13/2021 Alabama L 59-3 Away 11/20/2021 Kentucky - Away 11/27/2021 UMass - Home

