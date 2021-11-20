Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico State Aggies vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) and defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay (97) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) and defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay (97) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) and New Mexico State Aggies (1-9) will clash on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Kroger Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

    Kentucky and New Mexico State Stats

    • The Wildcats rack up 29.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Aggies surrender per outing (40.2).
    • This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (16).
    • The Wildcats have allowed 22.8 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 21.1 the Aggies have scored.
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Will Levis has thrown for 2,025 yards (202.5 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 263 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 74 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Christopher Rodriguez Jr., has carried the ball 173 times for 1,031 yards (103.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kavosiey Smoke has piled up 70 carries for 340 yards (34.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Wan'Dale Robinson's 886 receiving yards (88.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 77 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Josh Ali has racked up 389 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 30 passes this year.
    • Izayah Cummings' 13 receptions have netted him 182 yards (18.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Jonah Johnson has 2,101 passing yards (210.1 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 58% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 117 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 112 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Juwuan Price, has carried the ball 99 times for 463 yards (46.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 21 passes for 152 yards (15.2 per game).
    • This season O'Maury Samuels has rushed for 224 yards (22.4 per game) on 66 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jared Wyatt's 486 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has put up a 467-yard season so far (46.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes.
    • Andre Bodison's 26 grabs have netted him 281 yards (28.1 ypg).

    Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 31-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tennessee

    L 45-42

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 34-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    New Mexico State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Hawaii

    L 48-34

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Utah State

    L 35-13

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Alabama

    L 59-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    New Mexico State at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nwsl chicago red stars
    NWSL

    How to Watch NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

    4 minutes ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
    College Football

    How to Watch Lafayette at Lehigh

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13326934
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

    4 minutes ago
    harvard yale football
    College Football

    How to Watch Harvard at Yale

    4 minutes ago
    dartmouth football
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157266
    College Football

    How to Watch Massachusetts at Army

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156802
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

    4 minutes ago
    michigan state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy