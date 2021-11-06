Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) looks to throw against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-7) host the Utah State Aggies (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Utah State vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -18.5 72

Utah State and New Mexico State Stats

The Utah State Aggies average 7.1 fewer points per game (31.4) than the New Mexico State Aggies give up (38.5).

This year, the Utah State Aggies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the New Mexico State Aggies have takeaways (14).

The average points per game for the New Mexico State Aggies this season, 24.4, is 4.6 fewer than the 29.0 the Utah State Aggies have given up.

The New Mexico State Aggies have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Utah State Aggies.

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has thrown for 2,127 yards (265.9 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 60% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 477 rushing yards (59.6 per game) have come on 96 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Elelyon Noa has taken 86 carries for 374 yards (46.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Deven Thompkins' 1,099 receiving yards (137.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 63 receptions and six touchdowns.

Derek Wright has racked up 449 receiving yards (56.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes this year.

Brandon Bowling's 28 receptions have netted him 420 yards (52.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Jonah Johnson leads New Mexico State with 1,674 passing yards (209.3 ypg) on 166-of-297 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 102 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 75 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Juwuan Price, has carried the ball 82 times for 429 yards (53.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 129 yards (16.1 per game).

This season O'Maury Samuels has rushed for 224 yards (28.0 per game) on 64 carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's team-high 462 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jared Wyatt has reeled in 37 passes for 421 yards (52.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Andre Bodison's 19 grabs have netted him 208 yards (26.0 ypg).

