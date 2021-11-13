How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Alabama

Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    How to Watch New Mexico State Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Crimson Tide will look to make a statement when they host New Mexico State.
    Despite a narrow win over LSU last week, Alabama held on to the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide didn't have their typical offensive punch hosting the Tigers, scoring just six points in the second half in a 20-14 win. With style points likely to factor in in a tight race for the four playoff spots, Alabama will look to put on a show this week when it hosts New Mexico State.

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live stream New Mexico State Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Even with last week's blip, Alabama still has one of the best offenses in the nation. Under first-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, the Crimson Tide are averaging 43 points per game which ranks fourth in Division-I. 

    Alabama's freshman quarterback Bryce Young is currently viewed as the favorite to win the Heisman. He's responsible for putting 182 points on the board this year, ranking seventh in the nation, fourth among Power Five players and first in the SEC.

    Alabama and New Mexico State have met once before, back in 2019. The Crimson Tide won that game 62-10. Most of the players from that game have since graduated, but current Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. played in that one, rushing for 57 yards on 11 carries.

    Kickoff this Saturday is at noon ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

