    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    1-9 New Mexico State travels to Kentucky to play the No. 2 team in the SEC, Kentucy, on a Saturday noon football game.
    Author:

    New Mexico State is 1-9 this season. They are winless at 0-5 in their last five weeks. Their biggest loss came at the hands of top-five ranked Alabama last week 59-3. Their closest loss came five weeks ago at San Jose State 37-31. Outside of those two, they've lost to Nevada, Hawaii and Utah State.

    How to Watch New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    You can live stream New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats have had a roller coaster of a season. They've gone from beating major SEC opponents like LSU, Florida and South Carolina to losing to teams like Mississippi State and Tennessee. Overall, they are 7-3 this season and No. 2 in the SEC.

    Will Levis is the Wildcats' leader behind center. He has 2,025 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season, t, he does have 11 interceptions as well. Chris Rodriguez Jr. is also putting on a show for Kentucky fans as he has 1,032 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

    The Aggies boast the better passer as Jonah Johnson has 2,101 yards and eight touchdowns this season. However, despite the more passing yards, Kentucky still puts up more offense every week. Juwaun Price averages 4.7 yards per carry and has 463 yards on the year with six touchdowns.

    The Wildcats are projected to win this game 47.5 to 12 with a spread of -35.5 in their favor. The Over/Under for this matchup is 59.5 points. There is no present money lines on either team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

