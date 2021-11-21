Boise State will go for its fourth straight win Saturday when the Broncos host New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium.

It's been an encouraging first season for first-year Boise State head coach Andy Avalos. With a 23–13 win over Wyoming last week, the Broncos became bowl eligible after missing out on the postseason last year. With a win over New Mexico this week, the Broncos would officially finish the year above .500.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

The Broncos enter this game 6–4 on the season and 4–2 in Mountain West play. They've won three straight games and haven't allowed over 19 points in four of their last five. On the season, they're allowing just 20.1 points per game.

Turnovers have been a big part of Boise State's defensive success. They've forced 20 so far this season (12 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries) which ranks 10th among all FBS teams. Their plus-10 turnover margin ranks sixth.

Offensively, Boise's ability to move the chains stands out. The Broncos lead the Mountain West converting on 46.1% of their third down plays.

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between New Mexico and Boise State in football. The Broncos are 10–1 in the previous 11 matchups with four straight wins. Last year, they took down the Lobos 42–9.

Kickoff for Saturday is set for 9 p.m. ET. Catch the game on Fox Sports 1.

