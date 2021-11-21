Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boise State will go for its fourth straight win Saturday when the Broncos host New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium.
    Author:

    It's been an encouraging first season for first-year Boise State head coach Andy Avalos. With a 23–13 win over Wyoming last week, the Broncos became bowl eligible after missing out on the postseason last year. With a win over New Mexico this week, the Broncos would officially finish the year above .500.

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream New Mexico Lobos vs. Boise State Broncos on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Broncos enter this game 6–4 on the season and 4–2 in Mountain West play. They've won three straight games and haven't allowed over 19 points in four of their last five. On the season, they're allowing just 20.1 points per game.

    Turnovers have been a big part of Boise State's defensive success. They've forced 20 so far this season (12 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries) which ranks 10th among all FBS teams. Their plus-10 turnover margin ranks sixth.

    Offensively, Boise's ability to move the chains stands out. The Broncos lead the Mountain West converting on 46.1% of their third down plays.

    This will be the 12th all-time meeting between New Mexico and Boise State in football. The Broncos are 10–1 in the previous 11 matchups with four straight wins. Last year, they took down the Lobos 42–9.

    Kickoff for Saturday is set for 9 p.m. ET. Catch the game on Fox Sports 1.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    New Mexico Lobos vs. Boise State Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17161819
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana-Monroe at LSU

    42 seconds ago
    USATSI_17152796
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (5) is pressured by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Hayden Henry (27) in overtime at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    LSU vs. UL Monroe: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (5) is pressured by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Hayden Henry (27) in overtime at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UL Monroe vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) reacts to scoring a touchdown during second half action versus the Wyoming Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Wyoming 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Boise State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy