Fresno State needs a win on Saturday against New Mexico to keep pace in the Mountain West Conference's West division standings.

Nevada and San Diego State are tied for first place in the West division with 4–1 conference records and face each other Saturday. Fresno State is 4–2 but has already beaten both schools, so the Bulldogs have a clear path to the conference championship game entering their contest against New Mexico this Saturday.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The Bulldogs have lit up the scoreboard this season. They have the 15th ranked offense in all of college football and senior quarterback Jake Haener has arguably been the best passer in the Mountain West this year. Through 10 games he has thrown for 3,167 yards with 25 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, while completing 66% of his passes.

Fresno State has playmakers on the defensive side of the ball as well. Senior linebacker Arron Mosby leads the conference with four forced fumbles.

When these teams met last year, New Mexico pulled off a 39–29 comeback win. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Lobos in the series, which Fresno State leads 12–4 all-time.

Will the Bulldogs get revenge and stay in the hunt for a conference championship? Or will New Mexico come away with another upset win?

