    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fresno State needs a win on Saturday against New Mexico to keep pace in the Mountain West Conference's West division standings.
    Author:

    Nevada and San Diego State are tied for first place in the West division with 4–1 conference records and face each other Saturday. Fresno State is 4–2 but has already beaten both schools, so the Bulldogs have a clear path to the conference championship game entering their contest against New Mexico this Saturday.

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live stream New Mexico vs. Fresno State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulldogs have lit up the scoreboard this season. They have the 15th ranked offense in all of college football and senior quarterback Jake Haener has arguably been the best passer in the Mountain West this year. Through 10 games he has thrown for 3,167 yards with 25 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, while completing 66% of his passes.

    Fresno State has playmakers on the defensive side of the ball as well. Senior linebacker Arron Mosby leads the conference with four forced fumbles.

    When these teams met last year, New Mexico pulled off a 39–29 comeback win. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Lobos in the series, which Fresno State leads 12–4 all-time.

    Will the Bulldogs get revenge and stay in the hunt for a conference championship? Or will New Mexico come away with another upset win?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

