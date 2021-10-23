    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico Lobos at Wyoming Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wyoming looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts New Mexico on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Wyoming got off to a hot start this year, winning its first four games, but since then has lost two entering Saturday's game against New Mexico.

    The Cowboys' schedule got a bit tougher and while they have been competitive, they haven't been able to secure wins the last two weeks.

    How to Watch New Mexico at Wyoming game

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live stream the New Mexico at Wyoming game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their most recent game against Fresno State, they were shut out 17–0. The loss followed a 24–14 loss to Air Force in which they were shut out in the second half after being tied with the Falcons at 14 going into the break.

    On Saturday, they host a New Mexico team that has also been struggling and has lost five straight.

    The Lobos won their first two games this year but since then have really struggled to score as they have 37 points total during their five-game losing streak. Their schedule has been tougher, but their 36–7 loss to Colorado State last week was a disappointing result.

    On Saturday, these two teams hook up looking to get back in the win column and start the second half of the year off better than they finished the first half.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    New Mexico Lobos at Wyoming Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    College Football

