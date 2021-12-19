Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Marshall vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bowl season continues as Marshall faces Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl.
    A day full of bowl games will conclude on Saturday night with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, which will see Marshall (7-5) take on Louisiana (12-1).

    How to Watch the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Marshall vs. Louisiana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On paper, the Ragin' Cajuns have an advantage here. Even with head coach Billy Napier gone to Florida, this is still a team that lost just one game in the regular season, falling to Texas in the season opener. The team won 12 in a row after that and has moved all the way to No. 16 in the AP poll.

    Levi Lewis threw for 2,647 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. The team was 50th in scoring offense and 11th in scoring defense.

    As for Marshall, the Thundering Herd lost five games but still finished in the top 40 in scoring offense and scoring defense.

    Running back Rasheen Ali ran for 20 touchdowns, while quarterback Grant Wells threw 16 and rushed for another seven.

    Marshall is playing in a bowl game for the fifth year in a row, going 2-2 so far in that span. Louisiana is making its fourth consecutive appearance, winning the last two years. The Ragin' Cajuns also won four New Orleans Bowls in a row from 2011 to 2014.

