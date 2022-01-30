The College Football bowl season continues as the American and National teams face off in the NFLPA all-star game.

The college football season isn't over yet as players gear up for the NFL Combine and eventually the 2022 NFL Draft. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is a big step for many players that have their sights on the NFL but might be flying under the radar.

How to Watch NFLPA Collegiate Bowl - American vs. National:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

You can stream the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl - American vs. National game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Many draft-eligible players from the FBS and FCS are invited to participate in this All-Star game. Last season this game was canceled because of the pandemic. This season the game resumes and will once again be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

The squads are divided in two by the National team, which will be coached by former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and the American team who will be coached by former Titans and St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher. Lewis won the last Collegiate Bowl with the National team 30-20 against the American team led by former Browns coach Hue Jackson.

This will be the 10th anniversary of this game that started in 2012. Some prospects to watch for in this game are quarterback Aqeel Glass from Alabama A&M and on defense look for Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams. For the entire roster click here.

Regional restrictions may apply.