Skip to main content

How to Watch NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: American vs. National: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The College Football bowl season continues as the American and National teams face off in the NFLPA all-star game.

The college football season isn't over yet as players gear up for the NFL Combine and eventually the 2022 NFL Draft. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is a big step for many players that have their sights on the NFL but might be flying under the radar. 

How to Watch NFLPA Collegiate Bowl - American vs. National:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

You can stream the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl - American vs. National game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Many draft-eligible players from the FBS and FCS are invited to participate in this All-Star game. Last season this game was canceled because of the pandemic. This season the game resumes and will once again be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. 

The squads are divided in two by the National team, which will be coached by former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and the American team who will be coached by former Titans and St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher. Lewis won the last Collegiate Bowl with the National team 30-20 against the American team led by former Browns coach Hue Jackson. 

This will be the 10th anniversary of this game that started in 2012. Some prospects to watch for in this game are quarterback Aqeel Glass from Alabama A&M and on defense look for Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams. For the entire roster click here

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl - American vs. National

TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

football fans
College Football

How to Watch NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: American vs. National

41 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Portland at Gonzaga

41 seconds ago
Michigan Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin in Men's College Hockey

41 seconds ago
Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball over Pepperdine Waves guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (1) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

41 seconds ago
Jan 26, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives around Wichita State Shockers guard Qua Grant (22) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Houston vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

41 seconds ago
Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) reacts to scoring a three pointer against the Florida Gators during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

41 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Portland vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

41 seconds ago
Jan 26, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives around Wichita State Shockers guard Qua Grant (22) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

41 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

41 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy