How to Watch North Carolina Spring Game

North Carolina plays its annual spring game on Saturday as it starts its time without quarterback Sam Howell

Mack Brown is looking to get North Carolina back to the top of the ACC this year after a disappointing 2021.

How to Watch the North Carolina Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Tar Heels were ranked in the top 15 to start the 2021 season, but an opening game loss to Virginia Tech was the beginning of a 6-7 season.

Sam Howell was once again good for them, but the team struggled as a whole as the Tar Heels alternated wins and losses pretty much all year long.

Howell is now gone to the NFL and the Tar Heels will have to make some big adjustments on the offensive side of the ball as they try and bounce back in 2022.

North Carolina should get off to a great start to the year but games against Appalachian State and Georgia State could be tricky.

The Tar Heels also host Notre Dame and Virginia Tech in back-to-back games and they also travel to Miami and Wake Forest this year.

They avoid Clemson which is a plus, but they are still going to be tested in conference play this year.

