How to Watch North Carolina Spring Game

Skip to main content

How to Watch the North Carolina Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina plays its annual spring game on Saturday as it starts its time without quarterback Sam Howell

Mack Brown is looking to get North Carolina back to the top of the ACC this year after a disappointing 2021.

How to Watch the North Carolina Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the North Carolina Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tar Heels were ranked in the top 15 to start the 2021 season, but an opening game loss to Virginia Tech was the beginning of a 6-7 season.

Sam Howell was once again good for them, but the team struggled as a whole as the Tar Heels alternated wins and losses pretty much all year long.

Howell is now gone to the NFL and the Tar Heels will have to make some big adjustments on the offensive side of the ball as they try and bounce back in 2022.

North Carolina should get off to a great start to the year but games against Appalachian State and Georgia State could be tricky.

The Tar Heels also host Notre Dame and Virginia Tech in back-to-back games and they also travel to Miami and Wake Forest this year.

They avoid Clemson which is a plus, but they are still going to be tested in conference play this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

North Carolina Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Penguins

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_16237493 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Alabama at Florida Stream

By Adam Childsjust now
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childsjust now
North Carolina Football UNC
College Football

How to Watch North Carolina Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17436228
College Football

How to Watch the Arizona Wildcats Spring Game

By Alex Barthjust now
TIGER WOODS
2022 Masters Tournament

2022 Masters Third Round Stream

By Alex Barthjust now
USATSI_17929517
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy