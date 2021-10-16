    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Looking to rebound from its last-second loss to Clemson two weeks ago, Boston College returns home to face No. 22 North Carolina State.
    Author:

    Two weeks ago, Boston College was on the verge of one of the biggest upsets in program history. Driving down the field with a chance to take the lead in the final seconds, a botched snap halted all momentum in what ended up being a 19-13 loss to Clemson—the Eagles' first loss of the year.

    How to Watch: North Carolina State vs. Boston College

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Boston College Eagles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After an extra week off to digest the loss, BC returns to the field to host No. 22 North Carolina State. The Wolfpack are also coming off a bye after beating Louisiana Tech 34-27 two weeks ago. 

    Both teams enter this game at 4-1. Boston College has been able to stay competitive despite losing starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec earlier in the season, while NC State has rolled off four straight wins after falling to Mississippi State to open the season.

    NC State's lone ACC game so far this year was a 27-21 win over Clemson, in which the Wolfpack took the Tigers to overtime. A win for North Carolina State would help the team keep pace with in-state rival No. 16 Wake Forest, which is already 4-0 in conference and 6-0 overall. The two North Carolina schools are the only remaining ACC Atlantic teams unbeaten in conference play.

    These teams last met in 2019, with Boston College picking up a 45-24 win in Chestnut Hill. It was the Eagles' 10th of the series, while North Carolina State has seven. 

    You can catch this game Saturday on ACC Network. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Boston College Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    39 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    44 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    16 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy