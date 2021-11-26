Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) defends during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.Pittsburgh won 30-23 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-0 ACC) meet a fellow ACC opponent when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State and North Carolina Stats

The Wolf Pack average just 1.6 more points per game (33.0) than the Tar Heels give up (31.4).

The Wolf Pack have 10 giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 14 takeaways .

The Tar Heels, on average, are scoring 18.3 more points per game this year (37.0) than the Wolf Pack are allowing (18.7).

This season the Tar Heels have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (14).

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary has thrown for 3,186 yards (289.6 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 65.8% of his passes and collecting 31 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight's team-high 684 rushing yards (62.2 per game) have come on 131 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has collected 573 yards (52.1 per game) on 124 attempts with five touchdowns, while also catching 27 passes for 240 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Emeka Emezie's 690 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions with four touchdowns.

Devin Carter has hauled in 31 passes for 556 yards (50.5 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Thayer Thomas' 47 receptions have yielded 548 yards (49.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 2,704 passing yards (245.8 ypg) on 191-of-301 passing with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 727 rushing yards (66.1 ypg) on 152 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Ty Chandler has carried the ball 167 times for a team-high 1,004 yards (91.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 208 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' team-high 1,198 receiving yards (108.9 yards per game) have come on 90 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Antoine Green has collected 528 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes this year.

Emery Simmons' 11 receptions are good enough for 243 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

NC State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Florida State W 28-14 Away 11/13/2021 Wake Forest L 45-42 Away 11/20/2021 Syracuse W 41-17 Home 11/26/2021 North Carolina - Home

North Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Wake Forest W 58-55 Home 11/11/2021 Pittsburgh L 30-23 Away 11/20/2021 Wofford W 34-14 Home 11/26/2021 NC State - Away

