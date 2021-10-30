Publish date:
How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) visit the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame and North Carolina Stats
- The Fighting Irish put up 31.0 points per game, comparable to the 28.9 per contest the Tar Heels surrender.
- This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (10).
- The Tar Heels, on average, score 13.8 more points (36.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (23.1).
- This season the Tar Heels have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (16).
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 1,397 passing yards (199.6 ypg) on 120-of-189 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Kyren Williams' team-high 508 rushing yards (72.6 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 25 catches for 242 yards (34.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Tyler Buchner has piled up 178 yards (25.4 per game) on 29 carries with two touchdowns.
- Michael Mayer's 414 receiving yards (59.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Kevin Austin Jr. has caught 22 passes for 356 yards (50.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Avery Davis has hauled in 20 grabs for 317 yards (45.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 1,851 passing yards (264.4 ypg) on 129-of-211 passing with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 494 rushing yards (70.6 ypg) on 96 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- Ty Chandler's team-high 588 rushing yards (84.0 per game) have come on 106 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added seven catches for 140 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Josh Downs' 837 receiving yards (119.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 60 receptions and eight touchdowns.
- Antoine Green has collected 253 receiving yards (36.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.
- Emery Simmons' 11 grabs have yielded 243 yards (34.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Notre Dame Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Cincinnati
L 24-13
Home
10/9/2021
Virginia Tech
W 32-29
Away
10/23/2021
USC
W 31-16
Home
10/30/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
11/6/2021
Navy
-
Home
11/13/2021
Virginia
-
Away
11/20/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
North Carolina Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Duke
W 38-7
Home
10/9/2021
Florida State
L 35-25
Home
10/16/2021
Miami
W 45-42
Home
10/30/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
11/6/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
11/11/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/20/2021
Wofford
-
Home
