The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) visit the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame and North Carolina Stats

The Fighting Irish put up 31.0 points per game, comparable to the 28.9 per contest the Tar Heels surrender.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (10).

The Tar Heels, on average, score 13.8 more points (36.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (23.1).

This season the Tar Heels have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (16).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 1,397 passing yards (199.6 ypg) on 120-of-189 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams' team-high 508 rushing yards (72.6 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 25 catches for 242 yards (34.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has piled up 178 yards (25.4 per game) on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

Michael Mayer's 414 receiving yards (59.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and three touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr. has caught 22 passes for 356 yards (50.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Avery Davis has hauled in 20 grabs for 317 yards (45.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 1,851 passing yards (264.4 ypg) on 129-of-211 passing with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 494 rushing yards (70.6 ypg) on 96 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Ty Chandler's team-high 588 rushing yards (84.0 per game) have come on 106 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added seven catches for 140 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' 837 receiving yards (119.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 60 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Antoine Green has collected 253 receiving yards (36.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.

Emery Simmons' 11 grabs have yielded 243 yards (34.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Notre Dame Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Cincinnati L 24-13 Home 10/9/2021 Virginia Tech W 32-29 Away 10/23/2021 USC W 31-16 Home 10/30/2021 North Carolina - Home 11/6/2021 Navy - Home 11/13/2021 Virginia - Away 11/20/2021 Georgia Tech - Home

North Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Duke W 38-7 Home 10/9/2021 Florida State L 35-25 Home 10/16/2021 Miami W 45-42 Home 10/30/2021 Notre Dame - Away 11/6/2021 Wake Forest - Home 11/11/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/20/2021 Wofford - Home

