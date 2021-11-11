Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) is shaken up on a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Miles Fox (11) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC) square off against a fellow ACC opponent when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Heinz Field. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Heinz Field

Heinz Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh and North Carolina Stats

This year, the Panthers score 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (33.4).

This year, the Panthers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (12).

The Tar Heels have put an average of 38.9 points per game on the board this year, 16.2 more than the 22.7 the Panthers have surrendered.

The Tar Heels have 12 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 14 takeaways .

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has thrown for 3,171 yards (352.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 68.7% of his passes and recording 29 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 234 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 73 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Israel Abanikanda has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 498 yards (55.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 157 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Rodney Hammond has rushed for 345 yards (38.3 per game) on 59 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's 986 receiving yards (109.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 54 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Jared Wayne has hauled in 34 passes for 496 yards (55.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Taysir Mack's 27 receptions are good enough for 461 yards (51.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 2,408 passing yards (267.6 ypg) on 169-of-268 passing with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 699 rushing yards (77.7 ypg) on 135 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Ty Chandler has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 884 yards (98.2 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 188 yards (20.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' team-high 1,014 receiving yards (112.7 yards per game) have come on 74 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Antoine Green has reeled in 22 passes for 419 yards (46.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emery Simmons' 11 catches have yielded 243 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Clemson W 27-17 Home 10/30/2021 Miami L 38-34 Home 11/6/2021 Duke W 54-29 Away 11/11/2021 North Carolina - Home 11/20/2021 Virginia - Home 11/27/2021 Syracuse - Away

North Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Miami W 45-42 Home 10/30/2021 Notre Dame L 44-34 Away 11/6/2021 Wake Forest W 58-55 Home 11/11/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/20/2021 Wofford - Home 11/26/2021 NC State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.