Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) is shaken up on a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Miles Fox (11) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) is shaken up on a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Miles Fox (11) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC) square off against a fellow ACC opponent when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Heinz Field. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

    Pittsburgh and North Carolina Stats

    • This year, the Panthers score 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (33.4).
    • This year, the Panthers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (12).
    • The Tar Heels have put an average of 38.9 points per game on the board this year, 16.2 more than the 22.7 the Panthers have surrendered.
    • The Tar Heels have 12 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 14 takeaways .

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Kenny Pickett has thrown for 3,171 yards (352.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 68.7% of his passes and recording 29 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 234 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 73 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Israel Abanikanda has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 498 yards (55.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 157 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Rodney Hammond has rushed for 345 yards (38.3 per game) on 59 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jordan Addison's 986 receiving yards (109.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 54 receptions and 11 touchdowns.
    • Jared Wayne has hauled in 34 passes for 496 yards (55.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Taysir Mack's 27 receptions are good enough for 461 yards (51.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 2,408 passing yards (267.6 ypg) on 169-of-268 passing with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 699 rushing yards (77.7 ypg) on 135 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.
    • Ty Chandler has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 884 yards (98.2 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 188 yards (20.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Josh Downs' team-high 1,014 receiving yards (112.7 yards per game) have come on 74 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Antoine Green has reeled in 22 passes for 419 yards (46.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Emery Simmons' 11 catches have yielded 243 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Clemson

    W 27-17

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Miami

    L 38-34

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Duke

    W 54-29

    Away

    11/11/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    North Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Miami

    W 45-42

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 44-34

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wake Forest

    W 58-55

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    North Carolina at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17128510
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Jazz

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at Oregon State in Men's College Soccer

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) hits Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) with his elbow during the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) gestures for a video review as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard T.J. McConnell (9) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) look on in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_13338587 (1)
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Peru vs. Bolivia

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17127188
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Riverside at Arizona State

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17050020 (2)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State in Men's College Hockey

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_15811103
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kennesaw State at Creighton

    35 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Fresno State at Wyoming in Women's College Volleyball

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy