North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Duke's Mayo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks meet for the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

North Carolina and South Carolina Stats

This year, the Tar Heels rack up 12.1 more points per game (36.4) than the Gamecocks allow (24.3).

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (24).

The Tar Heels have allowed an average of 31.6 points per game, 10.3 more than the 21.3 the Gamecocks have scored.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (15) this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 2,851 passing yards (237.6 ypg), completing 62.7% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 825 yards (68.8 ypg) on 170 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Ty Chandler's team-high 1,063 rushing yards (88.6 per game) have come on 173 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 215 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' 1,273 receiving yards (106.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 98 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Antoine Green has totaled 539 receiving yards (44.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes this year.

Emery Simmons' 11 grabs are good enough for 243 yards (22.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty has thrown for 975 yards (81.3 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Zaquandre White's team-high 583 rushing yards (48.6 per game) have come on 88 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 18 catches for 196 yards (16.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Kevin Harris has piled up 485 yards (40.4 per game) on 121 carries with three touchdowns.

Josh Vann's team-high 668 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 43 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has totaled 338 receiving yards (28.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes this year.

Nick Muse's 20 catches have turned into 222 yards (18.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

North Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 Pittsburgh L 30-23 Away 11/20/2021 Wofford W 34-14 Home 11/26/2021 NC State L 34-30 Away 12/30/2021 South Carolina - Away

South Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Missouri L 31-28 Away 11/20/2021 Auburn W 21-17 Home 11/27/2021 Clemson L 30-0 Home 12/30/2021 North Carolina - Home

