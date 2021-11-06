Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) is pressured by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (41) and cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC) host an ACC clash against the No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -2.5 77

North Carolina and Wake Forest Stats

The Tar Heels average 36.5 points per game, 12.6 more than the Demon Deacons surrender per contest (23.9).

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (17).

The Demon Deacons, on average, are scoring 12.6 more points per game this year (43.4) than the Tar Heels are allowing (30.8).

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (10).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell has thrown for 2,192 yards (274.0 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 595 yards (74.4 ypg) on 114 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Ty Chandler's team-high 671 rushing yards (83.9 per game) have come on 121 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added eight catches for 158 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' 979 receiving yards (122.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 70 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Antoine Green has caught 16 passes for 336 yards (42.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Emery Simmons' 11 receptions have netted him 243 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 2,469 passing yards (308.6 ypg) on 162-of-249 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 208 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 97 times for 492 yards (61.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has racked up 340 yards (42.5 per game) on 64 attempts with four touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson's 737 receiving yards (92.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with six touchdowns.

A.T. Perry has collected 716 receiving yards (89.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.

Taylor Morin's 23 grabs have netted him 305 yards (38.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

