    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Wofford Terriers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) defends during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.Pittsburgh won 30-23 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-5) face an FCS opponent, the Wofford Terriers (1-9). Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Wofford

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Kenan Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for North Carolina vs. Wofford

    North Carolina vs Wofford Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    North Carolina

    -38.5

    64.5

    North Carolina and Wofford Stats

    • This year, the Tar Heels put up just 2.7 more points per game (37.3) than the Terriers surrender (34.6).
    • This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over 13 times, 13 more than the Terriers' takeaways (0).
    • The Tar Heels have allowed an average of 33.1 points per game, 12.0 more than the 21.1 the Terriers have scored.
    • This year the Terriers have zero turnovers, 13 fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (13).

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Sam Howell has thrown for 2,704 yards (270.4 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 727 yards (72.7 ypg) on 152 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Ty Chandler, has carried the ball 157 times for 926 yards (92.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 12 passes for 200 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Josh Downs' 1,109 receiving yards (110.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 82 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Antoine Green has put together a 527-yard season so far (52.7 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.
    • Emery Simmons' 11 catches have yielded 243 yards (27.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Wofford Players to Watch

    • Peyton Derrick leads Wofford with 721 passing yards (72.1 ypg) on 40-of-77 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 192 rushing yards (19.2 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Irvin Mulligan, has carried the ball 123 times for 848 yards (84.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jamari Broussard has rushed for 269 yards (26.9 per game) on 70 carries with one touchdown.
    • Alec Holt's 427 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • RJ Khayo has put up a 178-yard season so far (17.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 15 passes.
    • Devin Mathews' 10 grabs this season have resulted in 150 yards (15.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Wofford at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

