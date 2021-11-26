How to Watch North Carolina at NC State

North Carolina State will look to avenge last year's loss to North Carolina when the two rivals meet on Friday night.

In-state rivals meet on Friday to close out both teams' regular seasons, as North Carolina (6-5, 3-4) goes to Raleigh to play No. 24 NC State (8-3, 5-2) in an ACC battle.

North Carolina entered the season with a lot of hype thanks to preseason Heisman candidate Sam Howell, but the team hasn't managed to put it all together, never winning more than two games in a row this season. The offense has been in business, ranking 14th in scoring offense, but the defense ranks 98th in scoring defense.

Howell has thrown for 2,704 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's added 727 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Howell needs one more game with 300 passing and 100 rushing yards to tie Lamar Jackson for most in the FBS since 1996.

As for the Wolfpack, the team has won three of its last four games, with the lone defeat being a three-point road loss to Wake Forest.

The team has won all six of its home games this season and has outscored opponents 220-85 at home.

Quarterback Devin Leary has thrown more touchdown passes in ACC games than any other quarterback this season. Defensively, the Wolfpack have the 13th-best scoring defense in the FBS.

Last year, UNC beat NC State 48-21 in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels also won the 2019 meeting by a 41-10 margin.

