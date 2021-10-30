How to Watch North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

North Carolina hasn't lived up to expectations this season but will get the opportunity to right the ship against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

It's been an interesting season for North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

He's played relatively well—his 157.29 passer rating ranks 22nd in the nation—but he's failed to separate from the rest of the 2022 quarterback draft class the way some experts predicted. Part of that is a lack of team success. The North Carolina Tar Heels sit just 4-3 through seven games after opening the season ranked in the Top 10.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

This week presents a tremendous test for Howell and the Tar Heels, as they take on No. 11 Notre Dame on the road. A win and big performance in this game could do a lot for Howell's draft stock.

On the other side, the Fighting Irish will be without their top draft prospect in safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton suffered "a pinched fat pad" in his knee during last week's win over USC.

Even without Hamilton, Notre Dame's defense can still make plays—the Irish held Kedon Slovis and the Trojans to just 16 points while forcing a pair of turnovers.

In 20 meetings between the two schools, North Carolina has won just twice—a 12-7 victory back in 1960 and a since-vacated 29-24 win in 2008. When they met last year, it was the Fighting Irish coming away with a 31-17 win.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

