Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina at Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Carolina hits the road on Thursday night looking for a second straight upset win, this time against Coastal division-leading Pittsburgh.
    Author:

    North Carolina plays its third ranked opponent in a row today when it heads to No. 21-ranked Pittsburgh in a clash of offenses that both posted over 54 points in wins a week ago.

    How to Watch North Carolina at Pittsburgh:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: ESPN

    You can stream the North Carolina at Pittsburgh game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tar Heels have alternated wins and losses for seven consecutive weeks and are aiming for their first road win since defeating Miami in December of 2020. 

    Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is the ACC's second-leading passer with 3,171 yards and leads the league with 29 touchdown passes. In last week’s 54-29 win at Duke, Pickett threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns, upping his total to 14 scores in conference play.

    Behind Ty Chandler’s career-high 213 rushing yards and four touchdowns, UNC overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Wake Forest 58-55 on Saturday, keeping the Tar Heels on the verge of bowl eligibility with just three weeks left in the regular season.

    For Carolina to get a win tonight, it is going to have to find some answers defensively as it has surrendered 35 or more points in each of its last four games.

    Pitt comes in winners of five of its last six games, sitting on top of the division and controlling its own destiny to play for a conference title in Charlotte in three weeks. The Panthers currently hold a half-game lead over Virginia, which they host next Saturday in what amounts to a divisional championship elimination game.

    Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison leads the ACC with 11 touchdown catches and is just 14 yards shy of breaking the 1,000-yard barrier this season. The sophomore currently has the 10th most receiving yards in a season in school history, and with 19 more yards can surpass Larry Fitzgerald for ninth on the school’s all-time list. 

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    North Carolina at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17127818
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Red Wings

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17106957
    College Football

    How to Watch North Carolina at Pittsburgh

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at 76ers

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_12008763
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at George Washington in Women's College Basketball

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Albert Wilson (2) against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Dolphins

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17125825
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Devils

    32 minutes ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Oilers at Bruins

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17125815
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Penguins

    32 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    College Basketball

    How to Watch George Washington at Maryland

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy