North Carolina hits the road on Thursday night looking for a second straight upset win, this time against Coastal division-leading Pittsburgh.

North Carolina plays its third ranked opponent in a row today when it heads to No. 21-ranked Pittsburgh in a clash of offenses that both posted over 54 points in wins a week ago.

How to Watch North Carolina at Pittsburgh:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The Tar Heels have alternated wins and losses for seven consecutive weeks and are aiming for their first road win since defeating Miami in December of 2020.

Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is the ACC's second-leading passer with 3,171 yards and leads the league with 29 touchdown passes. In last week’s 54-29 win at Duke, Pickett threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns, upping his total to 14 scores in conference play.

Behind Ty Chandler’s career-high 213 rushing yards and four touchdowns, UNC overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Wake Forest 58-55 on Saturday, keeping the Tar Heels on the verge of bowl eligibility with just three weeks left in the regular season.

For Carolina to get a win tonight, it is going to have to find some answers defensively as it has surrendered 35 or more points in each of its last four games.

Pitt comes in winners of five of its last six games, sitting on top of the division and controlling its own destiny to play for a conference title in Charlotte in three weeks. The Panthers currently hold a half-game lead over Virginia, which they host next Saturday in what amounts to a divisional championship elimination game.

Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison leads the ACC with 11 touchdown catches and is just 14 yards shy of breaking the 1,000-yard barrier this season. The sophomore currently has the 10th most receiving yards in a season in school history, and with 19 more yards can surpass Larry Fitzgerald for ninth on the school’s all-time list.