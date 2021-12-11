Sep 4, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers running back Quay Holmes (1) runs for a first down against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The North Dakota State Bison (11-1) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-1) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Dakota State vs. East Tennessee State

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

North Dakota State and East Tennessee State Stats

This year, the Bison score 13.2 more points per game (35.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.3).

The Bison have turned the ball over one time this season, three fewer than the Buccaneers have forced (4).

The Buccaneers have put an average of 35.2 points per game on the board this year, 23.5 more than the 11.7 the Bison have surrendered.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Bison have forced (0).

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Cam Miller has 1,030 passing yards (85.8 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 71.8% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 210 rushing yards (17.5 ypg) on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 608 yards (50.7 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Quincy Patterson II has taken 92 carries for 520 yards (43.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Christian Watson's team-leading 739 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has totaled 265 receiving yards (22.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.

Noah Gindorff's 17 receptions have yielded 193 yards (16.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Tyler Riddell has 2,372 passing yards (197.7 ypg) to lead East Tennessee State, completing 63.7% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Quay Holmes' team-high 1,518 rushing yards (126.5 per game) have come on 251 carries, with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also added 27 catches for 299 yards (24.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Jacob Saylors has rushed for 985 yards (82.1 per game) on 136 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Will Huzzie's 789 receiving yards (65.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 56 receptions with five touchdowns.

Nate Adkins has racked up 357 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 32 passes this year.

Malik Murray's 32 receptions this season have resulted in 341 yards (28.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

