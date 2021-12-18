North Dakota State vs. James Madison: CFP Semifinal Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/17/2021

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; North Dakota State Bisons quarterback Trey Lance is displayed on the video board after being selected as the third pick by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA Division I Championship - Semifinals will see the North Dakota State Bison (12-1) play the James Madison Dukes (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship on December 17, 2021, starting at 9:15 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Dakota State vs. James Madison

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

North Dakota State and James Madison Stats

This year, the Bison score 19.7 more points per game (34.8) than the Dukes allow (15.1).

The Bison have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Dukes have forced (7).

The Dukes, on average, score 29.2 more points (40.2) than the Bison allow (11.0).

The Dukes have turned the ball over two more times (3 total) than the Bison have forced a turnover (1) this season.

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Cam Miller has thrown for 1,153 yards (88.7 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 70% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 215 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 52 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, TaMerik Williams, has carried the ball 107 times for 699 yards (53.8 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Johnson has piled up 557 yards (42.8 per game) on 97 attempts with two touchdowns.

Christian Watson's 739 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has put together a 265-yard season so far (20.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

Josh Babicz's nine grabs have yielded 196 yards (15.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has thrown for 3,569 yards (274.5 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 39 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 225 yards (17.3 ypg) on 79 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Latrele Palmer's team-high 852 rushing yards (65.5 per game) have come on 169 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

Antwane Wells Jr.'s team-leading 1,197 receiving yards (92.1 yards per game) have come on 78 receptions with 14 touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has put together a 1,050-yard season so far (80.8 receiving yards per game) with 13 touchdowns, reeling in 77 passes.

Solomon Vanhorse's 25 grabs this season have resulted in 281 yards (21.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

