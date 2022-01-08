Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; North Dakota State Bisons quarterback Trey Lance is displayed on the video board after being selected as the third pick by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The North Dakota State Bison (13-1) take on the Montana State Bobcats (12-2) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Toyota Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Montana State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Dakota State and Montana State Stats

The Bison score 33.8 points per game, 20.4 more than the Bobcats give up per outing (13.4).

The Bison have two giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have seven takeaways .

The Bobcats, on average, score 18.8 more points (30.0) than the Bison allow (11.2).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over two times, one fewer times than the Bison have forced turnovers (3).

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Cam Miller has thrown for 1,318 yards (94.1 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 67.6% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 239 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 60 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, TaMerik Williams, has carried the ball 115 times for 718 yards (51.3 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Johnson has rushed for 565 yards (40.4 per game) on 101 carries with two touchdowns.

Christian Watson's 739 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 39 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has put together a 284-yard season so far (20.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.

Josh Babicz's 10 grabs are good enough for 206 yards (14.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay has thrown for 2,021 yards (183.7 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 316 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 78 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse's team-high 1,539 rushing yards (109.9 per game) have come on 262 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Tommy Mellott has racked up 705 yards (50.4 per game) on 110 attempts with 10 touchdowns.

Lance McCutcheon's team-leading 1,113 receiving yards (79.5 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has put up a 402-yard season so far (28.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes.

Nate Stewart's 10 receptions have netted him 189 yards (13.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.